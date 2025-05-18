Meloni between Brussels and Washington: Italy is a candidate to act as a bridge on duties and diplomacy

“We know how important our commercial relationships are and we are obviously here to discuss all this. I hope that today can be a first meeting and a new beginning”. With these words, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the Vice -President of the United States JD Vance and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to Palazzo Chigi, on the occasion of a trilateral meeting that brought together internationally important leaders.

The meeting, not announced in advance, took place after the installation of Pope Leone XIV, celebrated in the morning in the Vatican. A moment of high symbolic value, which also provided the opportunity for a comparison on strategic issues between the European Union, the United States and Italy, in particular on the front of economic relations and global challenges, such as the war in Ukraine and the difficult situation in Gaza.

Meloni: “I hope the meeting is a new beginning”

“There are many issues to be discussed and problems to overcome, but we know how much the relationships between the European Union and the United States are fundamental for an West that wants to maintain its unity and its strength, and continue to trace the route,” said Meloni giving way to the trilateral. “I hope this day represents a first meeting and a new beginning,” said the premier greeting foreign leaders.

The premier reiterated the role of Italy as a mediator between Brussels and Washington, underlining how on some subjects “the competence of the European Commission”, but that Italy is ready “to help dialogue”.

Vance: “We build bridges. Off to commercial dialogue”

On the American side, the vice -president Vance thanked Meloni for the initiative: “President Meloni offered himself – and President Trump and I accepted – to be a manufacturer of bridges between Europe and the United States. We are big fans of his and Italy. I think we will have a great conversation and I hope it will be the beginning of a long -term commercial negotiation”.

The optimistic EU on an agreement on the duties with the US: “We negotiate, but with a large stick”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Vance then reiterated: “I think we will have an excellent conversation and that this can be the beginning of long -term commercial negotiations, with advantages for both sides”. And he added: “Europe is a fundamental ally. As among friends, we do not always agree, for example on trade, but there are many issues on which we can cooperate”.

Von der leyen: “unique economic relationship. Now push on Ukraine”

Ursula von der Leyen underlined the importance of transatlantic economic relations, remembering that “EU and USA have the largest commercial relationship in the world, with over 1,500 billion dollars a year”. According to the President of the Commission, “our experts are working on the dossiers, and everyone knows that the devil is in detail. But what unites us is the will to reach a good agreement for both sides”. Von der Leyen also called “crucial” next week for the fate of the conflict in Ukraine: “It is important now that things move, we must push forward”.

Zelensky in Rome: “Ready to a real diplomacy. Thanks to the Pope for support”

In parallel, also the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – visiting Rome for the Pontificate beginning of Leone XIV – met JD Vance and the American secretary of state Marco Rubio. “” I confirmed the availability of Ukraine to a true diplomacy, underlining the need for an unconditional fire ceased, “said Zelensky. “We also discussed penalties for Russia, defense cooperation, bilateral trade and exchange of prisoners”.

During the meeting, the leaders also spoke of the phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin scheduled for tomorrow. Zelensky commented on X: “To Istanbul negotiations, the Russians sent a delegation without decision -making power. I reiterated that Ukraine is ready to engage in a true diplomacy and that a complete and unconditional fire is needed as soon as possible”. “It is necessary to continue to exert pressure on Russia until it is ready to stop the war. And of course, we discussed the next common steps to get to a just and lasting peace,” he added.

In the morning Zelensky also met Pope Leo XIV, to whom he renewed the invitation to visit Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, present at the meeting, reported it on X. Zelensky had already formulated the invitation during a phone call dated 12 May. “We are grateful to His Holiness for the hearing. For millions of people in the world, the pontiff is a symbol of hope and peace. The voice of the Holy See can play an important role in ending the war. We are ready for dialogue in any format to obtain concrete results,” said Zelensky again.