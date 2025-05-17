Meloni to Merz: "Italy and Germany United". Then the attack on Macron: "Enough personalisms in Europe"

In a moment of growing geopolitical challenges and debates on the future of Europe, Italy and Germany confirm the solidity of their partnership. This was reiterated by Premier Giorgia Meloni after meeting the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, received today at Palazzo Chigi. A interview defined by the Prime Minister “very open, friendly, but above all operational and concrete”, which denies “the alleged absence of interest of the new German government towards Italy”.

Meloni wanted to underline how Rome and Berlin are “friendly nations, allies, protagonists of European dynamics”, also united by “deep historical and cultural ties”. And then he added: “We are one for the other fundamental partner, with an exchange that in 2024 exceeded 150 billion euros”, he highlighted, adding that “if Italy and Germany work together, it is good news for the whole of Europe”.

The meeting followed the work of the European political community in which both leaders participated in recent days. “Our destinies are linked, we are the two main manufacturing economies of the continent, our production systems are increasingly interconnected”, added the premier, reiterating the need to relaunch industrial competitiveness at European level.

On the Middle East: “We don’t remain indifferent to Gaza”

During the joint press conference, Meloni also spoke of the conflict in the Middle East. “Italy and Germany are friends of Israel – he said – and precisely because we are we cannot remain indifferent to what happens in Gaza, where the situation is increasingly dramatic”. The premier reiterated that “Hamas must release all the hostages” and that “there is no future for its presence in the strip or in a possible Palestinian state”.

“We have taken note that sending troops to Ukraine is not a question”

On the Ukrainian front, Meloni answered a question about the declarations of French president Emmanuel Macron regarding the sending of western troops. “I can only take note that from his own words the sending is no longer a theme of discussion,” he said. And he added: “In a delicate moment like this it is perhaps necessary to abandon the personalisms that risk undermining the unit of the West. Keep the West has always been our strength from the beginning of the Russian invasion”.

Meloni opens to the Weimar format: “Italy ready to participate in any useful initiative for the future of Europe”

The Chancellor Merz is also of the same opinion. “There is no discussion on the issue of sending EU forces or born in Ukraine. We are all engaged for the ceasefire,” said the German Chancellor. The theme of sending troops is therefore “out of any political reality. There is no reason to talk about this, at the moment”. It is necessary to face the question “as compact as possible within the EU to face this challenge” and on this we agree with Giorgia Meloni, he added. “We want to deepen the format of the coalition of the will, but we agree that Italy should play a role,” he underlined.

Then Premier Meloni intervened on Europe. Italy is ready to do its part in all the European initiatives that aim to strengthen the continent, said the Prime Minister, answering a question about the possible Italian participation in the Weimar format, the political table that brings together Germany, France and Poland. “We are in a season in which we are the most openly and without exclusions, the more we are able to give sensible answers. There is a need for everyone’s contribution: of the founding nations but also of all the others”. The premier then underlined the importance of building a common synthesis between the different member countries, with the aim of “being stronger” and “giving a different future to this continent”.