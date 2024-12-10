Meloni's gift to the anti-vaxxers, an insult to respectable people and thousands of deaths

Culture

Meloni’s gift to the anti-vaxxers, an insult to respectable people and thousands of deaths

Meloni’s gift to the anti-vaxxers, an insult to respectable people and thousands of deaths

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Meloni’s gift to the anti-vaxxers, an insult to respectable people and thousands of deaths
The Residence: Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series, plot and when it comes out
The best romantic films to watch at Christmas in streaming