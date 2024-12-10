Meloni’s gift to the anti-vaxxers, an insult to respectable people and thousands of deaths





And so, with a coup, Giorgia Meloni definitively “graces” the anti-vax by canceling the fines to those who, due to ignorance or psychological subservience towards pseudo politicians and crowd agitators of various backgrounds, have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 . After a series of postponements, the 100 euro fines were definitively canceled with the new Milleproroghe decree. An insult, yet another, to all respectable people who respect the laws, pay taxes and follow the rules. Decent people who, in this specific case, did what had to be done by protecting themselves with those vaccines that stopped the pandemic, preventing a simple flu from degenerating into serious pneumonia. An anti-educational gesture like amnesties for tax evaders, which rewards the smart and humiliates the honest.

They move like herds of jackals commenting on news of deaths or illnesses

Even today, that population of semi-illiterates who once populated the taverns and today find themselves on social networks appearing to be many more than they actually are, babble about “experimental genetic serum”, “stinged people” and “Nazism”. And they move like herds of jackals every time news of deaths or sudden illnesses arrives: those deaths and those sudden illnesses that have always been there since human beings existed, but which for them are caused by the terrible vaccines imposed by who knows who to control the people of the planet. Even today, reading their delirious comments, often written in broken Italian, they demonstrate that they have not understood that vaccination has not served to prevent contracting the virus and not transmit it, but to prevent hospitals throughout Italy from exploding as they exploded during the first wave, when people died of suffocation in the wards because there was no room in intensive care. Yet this evidence has been explained hundreds of times in very simple language, understandable even to seven-year-olds.

From “grace” to anti-vax to “criminal shield” to doctors, what is in the Milleproroghe

Pardoning anti-vaxxers, relieving them from paying that amount, although symbolic, is also an insult to all the people who died before the vaccine and to all their families. “It is an uneducational and disrespectful vote-gathering amnesty”, wrote the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta, commenting on the news. Which then, to be honest, we’re not even talking about who knows how many votes: all things considered, the Italians who have been vaccinated with at least three doses are the vast majority and the few who haven’t done so are obviously not all anti-vaxxers, but many cases people who were exempted because they suffered from pathologies that made vaccination inadvisable.

In fact it is a gift to the most extreme fringes of the League’s electorate, that “digital herd” that follows the bizarre theories of some exalted politicians and adds to the anti-scientific idiocies on vaccines those that deny climate change by adding a pinch of “how was it better when things were worse”, a phrase now in vogue in an increasingly older country and with a return illiteracy rate which research by the Cattaneo Institute for the Feltrinelli Foundation has estimated at around 30% hundred.

Who pays for the anti-vax gift?

In addition to being wrong from an ethical point of view, the gift to anti-vaxxers also represents a considerable cost. At the end of 2022, in fact, there were 1.8 million people who had received a fine for not having taken even one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and the State would have earned around 180 million euros from those fines. Money that he will no longer collect and that he will have to budget by subtracting that amount from something else. And probably the other will be, as usual, services provided to citizens, to the many good people who, when they needed to be vaccinated, got vaccinated without whining. At a time when public healthcare risks collapse, with waiting lists getting longer, doctors and nurses understaffed and more and more citizens giving up treatment or going into debt to get treatment privately, those 180 million euros probably they wouldn’t have solved the problems, but giving them away to those who spat on the work of those who saved thousands of lives is truly unworthy.