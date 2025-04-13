Meloni’s mission from Trump and the summit between the EU and Palestine

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Meloni’s journey – The eyes of Europe are focused on Giorgia Meloni. The president of the Italian Council is preparing to fly to Washington to meet Donald Trump, in a personal mission but that the government hopes can have consequences for the entire EU. The leader of Fratelli d’Italia dreams of bringing home at least of the commitments for a start of negotiations between Brussels and Washington to treat the elimination of duties, something that would make it appear as the real “Trump Whisperer” of the block, the mediator who manages to make him think. Good luck…

Me nobody is lined up – Meloni “was invited” to go to Washington and “no one has begged,” he had to ensure vice -premier Antonio Tajani. Because Trump this week, with his usual elegance, has boasted of the fact that the world leaders, after his announcement of duties, would be a row to do something that, out of institutional respect, we do not even turn to remember so as not to approach the gesture to the premier of our country. But Meloni will have to be careful because, although he will surely receive a warm welcome, the meetings with the US president can also be complicated for his allies.

Low expectations – The expectations are not very high compared to this meeting. “We deserve so much and we expect nothing”, he limited himself to saying the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, to those who asked him for expectations. Meanwhile, the European Union still awaits an invitation to negotiate, after Ursula von der Leyen has announced, as a gesture of goodwill, to pause European duties, despite those of generalized Trumps of 10% and those on steel and aluminum are still in force.

Other hot themes

Save the Kallas plan – The high representative Kaja Kallas tries to save his plan to send new armaments to Ukraine, or at least what is left (the crumbs). The twenty -seven ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday 14 for the Foreign Affairs Council, and will once again try to find an agreement to ensure Ukraine five billion ammunition within this year. A much lower figure than the 40 billion armaments initially proposed by Kallas, but which would still be important for Kiev.

Middle East on fire – The ministers will also speak of the Middle East, with the region risks an ever worse escalation. On the ministers table there will be the terrible situation of Gaza, and the (very light) criticisms of Israel’s actions should be reiterated, but concrete decision should not be made to try to stop the military actions of Tel Aviv who have resumed with terrible intensity.

A war in Iran? – We will also talk about Iran, in the light of the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Donald Trump has threatened a military intervention against the country if he does not interrupt the development of nuclear capacity, an intervention that should be carried out by Israel with the US support. But for now Europe does not seem worried about a possible conflict. “For the moment the reality is that there are negotiations, and this is positive. We take one step at a time,” said a high European diplomatic source.

The future of Palestine – On Monday 14, the first meeting of high -level political dialogue between EU and Palestinian authority will be held in Luxembourg. At the center of the meeting the bilateral relationships and the situation in the Middle East, including the conflict in Gaza, the crisis in the West Bank and the prospects for the two -states solution. The meeting will be co-president by Kaja Kallas and Palestinian Premier Mohammad Mustafa.

Not a council of association – The Palestinian authority would like political dialogue to become a real association council, the same as the EU has with Israel. But for the moment there is no turning point on the horizon, also because Palestine is not recognized as a state by important bloc countries such as Germany and Italy, while Emmanuel Macron’s France has announced that Paris’s recognition should arrive shortly, following the example of nations such as Spain and Ireland.

Albania towards the EU – The fourth membership conference with Albania will be held on Monday 14 in Luxembourg. The meeting will mark the opening of the negotiations on the Cluster 2 dedicated to the internal market, which includes key chapters on free movement, competition, financial services, consumer protection and corporate law. Also on the subject of enlargement tonight (Sunday 13) the high representative will host an informal dinner with the ministers of foreign affairs of the partner countries of the Western Balkans.

The (not so large) coalition is back – After weeks of negotiations, the conservative leader Friedrich Merz has finally found an agreement with the Social Democrats to form a government in Germany. The SPD will vote on Monday 14 to approve the agreement reached and thus it will be possible to formalize the return of the great coalition, which however this time will not be so large (and in fact in Germany it is not defined Große Koalition). In the past the Groko between the two Volkspartien of the country have come to have almost 80% of the seats in Parliament. Now they stop at a skimpy 52.

Global trade – Wednesday 16 April, the World Trade Organization will publish forecasts on global trade for 2025. According to previous estimates, 3.3% growth was expected in world goods, after a 2.6% increase in 2024 and a 1.2% contraction in 2023. But the tariff escalation between the United States and China could negatively influence these projections. The OMC warned that the new rates could lead to a 1% contraction in the volume of world goods trade for this year.

The ECB is still cut – In the middle of the whirlwind of the markets caused by the ads and against ads by Donald Trump on the duties in the whole world, the European Central Bank should continue to reduce interest rates. The next scissor is expected to take place on Thursday 17, in the presence of risks of decline in inflation and slowing down. Frankfurt from June has cut the deposit rate six times, bringing it to 2.5 percent and should now bring it to 2.25 percent.

Farewell to Pride in Hungary – Hungary is preparing to approve a further close to the rights of the LGBT+community. On Monday 14, the Parliament of Budapest is called to vote on a constitutional amendment that modifies the rules on the assemblies to make the organization or participation in events that violate the controversial legislation on “gay propaganda”, the legislation on the protection of childhood, which prohibits the “representation or promotion” of homosexuality to minors of 18 years.

Repression – If the text passes, the authorities will be able to use facial recognition tools to identify people who participate in prohibited events, such as the popular Budapest Pride, which attracts tens of thousands of people every year, and will be able to issue fines for transgressors up to 500 euros. In the country the law on the protection of minors prohibits any LGBT+ content on television, in films, advertisements and literature available for minors.

EU Parliament

Green week – At the European Parliament it is the green week (so called for the color it has on the institution’s agenda), which means that there are no work in Brussels or Strasbourg and that the deputies dedicate themselves to their constituency of election. But there are several missions, some of which also in Italy.

Social policies and training – A delegation of the employment commission will be on a mission in Turin from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to discuss education, training and social policies. Meetings with the Piazza dei Mestieri Foundation and the European Foundation for Professional Training Foundation.

Single market and innovation – Nine Deputies of the Internal Market Commission will be in Italy from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to evaluate the implementation of EU standards locally, with a focus on companies, consumer protection and automotive industry. Among the participants the Italians Brando Benifei and Pierfrancesco Maran of the Democratic Party and Stefano Cavedagna of Fdi.

State of law in Hungary – A delegation from the Civil Liberty Commission will be in Budapest from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to evaluate the situation of the state of law and fundamental rights in Hungary. On the agenda meetings with government, judiciary, local authorities and civil society, starting from developments on judicial independence, transparency and LGBT+rights.

Recovery in Greece – Deputies of the Economic Affairs and Budget Commissions will be on a mission in Greece from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to examine the implementation of the national recovery plan. Meetings with ministers, control authorities, unions and parliament and also with the Governor of the Greek Agency for the recovery and resilience and representatives of the General Confederation of workers are scheduled.

Trade with Indonesia -A delegation from the Commerce Commission will be in Jakarta, Indonesia, from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to discuss the negotiations on the economic partnership and the EU-ASEAN reports. Deputies will also address issues related to the EU law on deforestation and the directive on renewables.

Drug trafficking in ports – A delegation from the Civil Liberty Commission will visit Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in Holland on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 to examine the drug trafficking situation. The ports of the two cities have become the main entrance doors of cocaine on the continent. Meetings planned with local authorities, customs and operators in the logistical sector.

Wolves protection – A delegation from the Petition Commission will be in Austria from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 to examine the impact of EU Regulation on deforestation on the local forestry sector and dealing with the question of wolves management. Meetings with citizens, NGOs and authorities are scheduled.

Mission in the Gulf -After the first EU-Consiglio of cooperation of the Gulf of the Gulf of 16 October 2024, a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Commission will be in Saudi Arabia and in the United Arab Emirates from Monday 14 to Thursday 17 to discuss the strengthening of the relations between the parties. Regional cooperation, relations with Iran and the situation in Yemen are also on the agenda.

EU Council

Work and artificial intelligence – Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 April in Warsaw, the twenty -seven ministers meet in an EU informal social affairs. The first day we will talk about algorithms, automation and artificial intelligence, with the aim of balanced innovation and workers’ rights. The second the focus will be on integration policies: redevelopment, inclusion of long -term unemployed and migrants, with exchange of good practices.