Mercy for None: everything on the new South Korean series of Netflix: plot, trailer, when it comes out

In June 2025 he landed on Netflix “Mercy for None”, the new South Korean series taken from the webtoon “Plaza Wars”, one of the most followed digital works at home. Absolute protagonist is SO Ji sub, flanked by two veterans of the small screen, Huh Joon Ho and Ahn Kil Kang. Set among the darkest margins of organized crime and unresolved trauma of the past, the series presents itself, to an international audience, as one of the most intense and expected titles of the K-drama panorama of the current year.

Mercy for None: the plot

Nam Gi Jun was a legend in the ranks of the powerful Gang Bongsan, the right arm of the charismatic and ruthless Koo Bong San. Its rise was built between ferocious clashes and struggles for the control of the territory. But everything collapsed when his younger brother, Nam Gi Seok, chose to join the Joodoon rival gang. To protect him, Jun made an irreversible decision: he left Bongsan, cutting the left Achilles tendon as an oath of never returning.

Eleven years later the man lives an anonymous life and manages a small distribution of drinks for clubs under the influence of his former gang. However, peace is only apparent. When his brother is found dead in suspicious circumstances, the ancient predator is forced to get out of his den. Driven by pain and thirst for truth, Jun returns to tread the bloody soil of organized crime, where each alliance is fragile and the enemies never forget.

“Mercy for None” is based on “Plaza Wars”, webtoon signed by Oh Se Hyung (author) and Kim Kyun Tae (illustrator), among the most read in South Korea. The original title – “Gwangjang” – refers not only to the “square”, but symbolically to the urban battlefield where wars between clans are consumed. The series is part of the growing wave of K-Drama Crime d’Autore and the protagonist So Ji Sub returns to play a tormented and physically marked character, years after the most romantic roles that made him famous at home.

Mercy for None: the cast

Directed by Choi Sung-Eun, the South Korean series “Mercy for None” has such a composed cast (actors and respective roles):

So ji-seob (Nam gi-joon)

Huh Joon-Ho (Lee Joo-Woon)

Ahn Kil-Kang (Goo Bong-San)

Lee Beom-Su (SIM SEONG-WON)

Gong Myung (Joon-Mo)

Jo Han-Chul (Choi Seong-Cheol)

Choi Won-Young (Lee Geum -on)

CHA Seung-Won (Mr. Kim)

Lee Joon-Hyuk (Nam Gi-Seok)

Mercy for None: when it comes out on Netflix

The eight episodes of the Korean series “Mercy for None” arrive on Netflix on Friday 6 June 2025.

Mercy for None: the trailer