Meredith murder, Sollecito: “TV series? I trust Amanda, she has the right to tell her life story”

“Everyone has made their own life choices. I am an engineer, Amanda has chosen in her life to take care of people who are victims of injustice. I don’t feel like making ethical judgments on this. Talking about one’s life lived in the midst of a great tragedy is its right. The Kercher family can always make a film or series about Meredith’s life, no one is stopping them”: Raffaele Sollecito comments thus withAdnkronos the TV series being filmed in Perugia on the murder of Meredith Kercher, which occurred in Perugia on 1 November 2007. The drama is produced for Disney’s Hulu channel by Amanda Knox, the American student who together with him was initially accused of the crime only to be acquitted by the Court of Cassation.

”I am not part of the project but I am in negotiations to supervise my image, given that like it or not I am one of the main protagonists of this story”, continues Sollecito: “Although I am sure that my image will be treated well, given that Amanda is there I have no doubt. I trust her and her judgment on me, also because I already know her.”

Sollecito hasn’t yet met the actor who plays him, but explains that he would like to read the lines and how his character was developed: “Since in the past all the newspapers talked about me, saying whatever they wanted, today I would like to be I am the protagonist of what I am. In any case, I am on good terms and I think we will be able to have a good compromise” he concludes.

Amanda Knox convicted of slander against Lumumba, he: “We were friends, he stabbed me”

The words of Amanda Knox

After the conviction for slander issued by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Florence, last June 6 Amanda Knox entrusted her version of the facts on the murder of Meredith Kercher in an exclusive interview with Sky Tg24. “I didn’t slander Patrick, I didn’t kill my friend Meredith. I will come back here as many times as I have to to fight against this injustice” the American had stated, recalling the interrogation she was subjected to on 2 November 2007, the night after the discovery of the Meredith’s body. For that interrogation, Italy was condemned by the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) for failing to provide Amanda Knox with adequate linguistic assistance and the presence of a lawyer, as well as for the lack “of effective investigations on alleged beatings during interrogation”.