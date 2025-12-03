Merv: trailer, plot and release date of the romantic Christmas film between two hearts and a big dog

For the Christmas holidays, another film themed on love and good feelings arrives on Prime Video. But this time there are no heirs of Santa Claus or neglected mothers at the center of the story, but rather a dog, capable of reconnecting a separating couple played by Zooey Deschanel (best known for New Girl, who also appeared in Physical) and Charlie Cox (the Daredevil of the Marvel Cinematic Universe). The film in question is called Merv, and below we report all the information on cast, plot and release date, and at the bottom the official trailer in Italian.

The cast of Merv

The film is directed by Jessica Swale, a British director with great theatrical experience who in the past directed the film Summerland and some episodes of Ten Percent, the English version of Call My Agent (the original is the French Dix pour cent).

Merv is written by Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart and produced by Matt Baer and Roma Downey. In addition to Deschanel and Cox, the cast includes Chris Redd, Patricia Heaton and David Hunt.

Merv, the plot of the film

When their beloved dog Merv loses his vivacity after their separation, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced to face the most embarrassing situation possible: sharing custody of him. Hoping to lift Merv’s spirits, Russ takes him to Florida for a well-deserved vacation, but Anna unexpectedly shows up too. As Merv slowly regains his good spirits, Anna and Russ discover that healing their dog’s broken heart could reignite the spark in their relationship, too.

When Merv comes out on Prime Video

Merv will be available on Prime Video from Wednesday 10 December at 9 am.

Merv, the official trailer