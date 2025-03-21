Meta Ai arrives in Italy and EU on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: how to use it

Credit: Meta



Meta Aithe artificial intelligence of Meta, is finally coming to Italy and Europe, marking an important step in the global expansion of the company directed by Mark Zuckerberg. Starting this week, the assistant AI will be available in 41 European countriesincluding those ofEuropean Unionand in 21 overseas territoriesbringing with him an intelligent chat function in Ben 6 European languages (in the official press release of Meta are not specified as they are). This marks the largest expansion ever made from Meta to global level. The assistant, who already matters beyond 700 million active users per month all over the world, it will integrate into the apps of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram And Messenger.

Because Meta Ai Ai arrives only now in Europe

If you have never heard of it before, Meta Ai is a digital assistant Designed to interact in an intelligent and colloquial way with users, improving online social experience. Already available in the United States from 2023the introduction of Meta Ai Ai in Europe represents a challenge, as the company had to deal with a Complex European regulatory systemwhich caused a delay compared to the approdo of Meta ai in other markets. Thanks to an intense dialogue with European regulators, Meta has managed to overcome regulatory difficulties and now offers one limited version of its assistantbased exclusively on text chat. European users will therefore be able to use it to place requestsDo brainstorming, plan travel or discover new content, but without the possibility of interacting with other advanced features, such as the generation or modification of images.

Although the launch is limited to text -based chat features, Meta has great ambitions for the future. The company is already testing new options in the United States, such as the possibility of memorize information To improve advanced creative suggestions and functions, such as To studywhich allows users to generate original content. Although these characteristics are not yet available in Europe, Meta intends to continue working with European regulators to gradually expand the skills of destination AI, aiming for full equal with the versions already active in other markets. In this regard, Ellie Heatrickspokesperson for the destination, declared a Theverge:

This launch follows almost a year of intense commitment with various European regulators and for now we only offer a model of text only in the region that has not been trained on the first part data of users in the EU. We will continue to collaborate with regulators so that people in Europe have access and have adequately served by the innovations to the destination that are already available for the rest of the world.

How destination works and how to use it

Meta has decided to make its AI -based assistant available free of charge through its most popular apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram And Messenger. To start using Meta Ai, just look for a New blue icon who represents the assistant and touching it to explore his features. Once activated, users will be able to ask Meta Ai to solve practical problems, answer questions, etc.

An interesting aspect of the integration of Meta Ai in the messaging apps concerns the possibility of interact with the assistant inside group chats. On WhatsAppfor example, users will be able to invoke destination to type by typing “@Metaai” followed by the request, and the assistant will answer promptly, helping to resolve practical issues. This function will also be available later on Messenger and in the direct messages of Instagram.

Meta Ai will also be able to simplify the search for relevant content on social networks. If a user wishes to find inspiration for a holiday or discover new posts published by friends and followers, just ask Meta Ai to look for specific content. In this regard, Meta said: