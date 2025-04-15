Meta will train (again) his Ai with the data of European users: the form to prevent it

HalfFacebook, Instagram and WhatsApp society, yesterday, yesterday, Monday 14 April 2025he announced that he will begin to use new types of European data to train his artificial intelligence models. In particular, i will be used public contents shared by adults on the platforms – such as posts and comments – in addition to direct interactions with a destination aias questions or written requests. Of course, you have the opportunity to oppose this use: the company has made available a specific form to deny consent, easily accessible and completed online. It is important to know that private messages and users’ contents are included in this training process adult citizens ofEuropean Union. The goal declared by Meta is to improve its artificial intelligence making it more suitable for European cultural and linguistic context, in compliance with current legislation.

The European data used to train destination ai: what happens

In recent weeks, Meta has started the launch of its generative artificial intelligence technology also in Europe, after the debut in the United States in 2023. Unlike what happened in the bank of the Atlantic opposite to ours, the rollout of Meta Ai in our part has been slowed down by various regulatory obstacles related to privacy and transparency in the processing of personal data. After a comparison with the European authorities, in particular with the Irish authority for data protection or DPC (Irish Data Protection Commission), Meta obtained the authorization to continue, committing himself to respect the principles of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the European Regulation that precisely regulates the protection of personal data of European citizens.

The new phase provides for the use of two main categories of information for training models AI: public contents (such as posts or comments visible to everyone) published by adults, e direct interactions with a destination aithat is, what you write during the use of the virtual assistant present on platforms such as Messenger, Instagram or WhatsApp. This practice, common among large tech companies such as Google And Openaiit serves to make linguistic models more “intelligent”, that is, capable of better understanding the linguistic and cultural specificities of European users: local dialects, gergal expressions, cultural references, and so on.

In an official note, specific destination that:

It will not use the private messages that people exchange with friends and family to form (its) models of generative. In addition, public data from the accounts of people in the EU under the age of 18 are not used for the purposes of training the models.

How to prevent Meta from using your data: the form to be completed

To respect the right of European users to decide on the use of their data, Meta introduced a opposition form. This digital document allows adults who live in the European Union and use the platforms of the company of explicitly refuse that their public contents are used to train the AI. The form will be linked directly to the notifications that you will receive in the app or by e-mail in the next few days. According to the company, it is a simple, clear and available procedure at any time. In addition, all oppositions already received will be respected.

In the case of Facebook usersfor example, the turmoil to the form in question is feasible by clicking on this link. Once the latter is opened and performed the Login to your accountsimply provide your own e-mail address in the compulsory field, possibly explain the motivations So you want to oppose the thing and finally click on the button Send (at the bottom of the right). An almost identical procedure can also be carried out by Instagram users using the form on this other page.