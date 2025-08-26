Metsola: "Enough indifference on Gaza". But the EU Parliament has not been expressed for more than a year

What is happening in Gaza “is intolerable”, and to stop the killings and hunger “we must fight” and “we cannot be indifferent”. This was stated by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, intervening at the Rimini meeting. The popular Maltese claimed that a condemnation by the Community Assembly “must be” and that the position of the classroom “is very strong”.

But it is from March 2024, when the old European Parliament was still in office, that Strasbourg did not approve a single resolution on the war in the strip, blocked by the divisions between the groups and above all by the differences between the center -left and the center -right line. The latter, which also includes the popular of Metsola, the conservatives of Giorgia Meloni and the patriots of Matteo Salvini, has always appeared more reluctant to criticize Israel.

“Horrible situation”

“The Middle East remains an open wound, a place where the situation is still horrible: too many innocent victims, hostages still not released, too many children who pay the highest price. Yesterday other journalists have been killed. This situation is intolerable,” said Metsola. “We want the killings to cease, that suffering will end, that the hostages are freed. We cannot be indifferent: we owe it to all future generations, to help them end this perpetual cycle of war,” he added.

The hypocrisy of those who criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre

The last approved resolution

The latest resolution of the Brussels and Strasbourg classroom dates back to March 14, 2024 and is entitled “the immediate risk of a mass of mass to Gaza and the attacks on humanitarian aid deliveries”. In the text, the deputies have firmly condemned the blocking of humanitarian aid and the attacks against humanitarian convoys, the hijacking and looting of the convoys of aid by Hamas “, and” exhorts Israel to allow and immediately facilitate complete delivery, without obstacles and sure of aid to Gaza “.

In the resolution “reiterates the request for a ceased the fire” and “firmly condemns repeated attacks against civilians who seek help, and against humanitarian structures and operators”. Since then, however, nothing more: in the classroom there have been several debates, but another resolution has never been approved which, despite not having binding value, represents the official position of the European Parliament and therefore has a remarkable political weight.

The thrust of the center -left

In recent months, there have been mainly the center -left groups, starting from the radical left of The Left, together with Verdi and Socialists, to ask for a harder line against Israel. They invoked concrete measures to stop attacks in the strip and blocking of the aid that caused famine and a dramatic humanitarian situation.

At the beginning of August, the three groups also sent a letter to the presidents of the Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, and to the high representative Kaja Kallas, stating that “it is clear that a genocide is being committed in Gaza, with the commission and the advice that have so far failed to respond urgently and do what our treaties and our values ​​require”.