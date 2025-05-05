Miami GP report cards: Ferrari from hospitalization, while Piastri is now unassailable





Oscar Plastri dominates the Miami Grand Prix and further relaunches in the run -up to a world title pilots that the team has been chasing since 2008, since he was won for the last time by Lewis Hamilton.

That of the Australian is the fourth victory in the first six races of this 2025 world championship, the third consecutive, and arrives at the end of an impeccable performance for solidity, coldness and management of the vehicle. If they were not piastri and McLaren would seem the Red Bull and Verstappen two years ago.

McLaren team to beat

So, now more than ever, McLaren has become the team to beat. On the American track, both pilots of the Papaya Team are confirmed at the top, with Lando Norris in second position, author of a good test after a slightly complicated truth. In a podium completed by George Russell, who takes advantage with great acumen of Virtual Safety Car to climb over Verstappen and earn a third place, the result of a careful but strategically perfect management.

The world champion is back behind the former and outside the podium. In a race that tells the difficulties of the Red Bull but above all the disaster passed in the archive by Ferrari. The seventh place of Leclerc and the eighth of Hamilton reflect a gray trend, without acute, marked moreover by internal tensions that leave the scene to a poorly clear and tortuous backstage.

All Ferrari cracks

Like the double exchange of positions between the two, requested and contested on several occasions via radio from both Monegasco and English. A bizarre story that monopolizes the news, shows all the cracks in the communication of the Maranello pits and will become the subject of viral and ruthless memes. Hamilton’s joke is significant (“Do I have to let Sainz pass?”) In a climate that closes a very disappointing weekend.

Those who impress is Alexander Albon, fifth with Williams, in one of his best career tests. Just as solid, the race of Kimi Antonelli is also confirmed, pungeted by the crooks in the sprint that sees him disappointed at the finish after departure from the pole, but also Caparbio in a mature defense that allows him to bring home a sixth precious place. Between strategies, twists and turns, and the tense nerves, Miami confirms a now clear trend: the world championship has found a new leader, and Ferrari, once again, is forced to chase the ghosts more than the opponents.

GP Miami: the report cards

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – Vote: 10

Impeccable, fast and shiny. He is the real dominant of the World Cup: he drives an extraordinary car, he uses it as a veteran at the moment they both seem entrepreneurible.

Lando Norris (McLaren) – Vote: 7

A good second place, but in the internal confrontation with herds it appears less effective especially at the start where it must absolutely grow. In sprint it is good, in the race it remains in the shadow of the partner.

George Russell (Mercedes) – Vote: 8

Great strategic reading, exploit Virtual Safety Car to perfection and conquers a very precious podium behind two machines without comparison. Solid and intelligent race: the first of the normal ones.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – Vote: 7.5

Bravo to defend himself at the start, then he orders McLaren neatly, limiting the damage and holding the confrontation to the least worst. He also seems spatienty by a Red Bull far away from the glory of recent years.

Alexander Albon (Williams) – Vote: 8.5

Toh … and who expected it? He shows off a superlative performance that sees him in the fifth with some overtaking to be framed and an always aggressive and constant rhythm.

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – Vote: 6.5

Excellent departure, pay something in the rhythm and long -term but remains among the best. The pole in the sprint is a clear signal, all in all it is a pleasure to see it even make mistakes.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – Vote: 5.5

He closes in front of Hamilton, but between radio teams, changed orders and internal tension, his race remains marked by confusion.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – Vote: 5.5

The shadow of a winning pilot perhaps because it runs with a car that cannot win in a team of anyone who would struggle to understand the priorities.

Carlos Sainz (Williams) – Vote: 7

Much better than the first releases, always combative, closes close to the Ferraris and makes them suffer until the end.

Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) – Vote: 5.5

Avoidable penalty and anonymous race. Save a point, but the budget remains gray.

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – Vote: 6.5

Another step forward: it touches the points area and seems more and more at ease showing also greater awareness.

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – Vote: 6

It takes everything, but the car doesn’t help him. Just dignified performance.

Esteban Ocon (Haas) – Vote: 6.5

Among the best with Ferrari engine, he keeps a blow with profession.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – Vote: 5

Machine not judged. The pilot is immense. It would be nice not to see him close his career in Formula 1 so …

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – Vote: 4.5

He closes basically, detached and never in the heart of the race.