Michelle and Ferragni almost ‘relatives’, the vetoes of the trunchetti Provera and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Dear readers and dear readers, here we are again with “Facts”, the weekly column with a high gossip rate. At the beginning of the Sanremo Festival there are a few days away and the gossip mix. There is great anticipation about what can happen in the Backstage of the Festivàl, between possible arrows, glances of challenge and old grudges.

While we wait for the show to start, let’s go into the meanders of the chatter that involved, alas and anhiloros, the usual suspicions.

Chiara Ferragni and Achille Lauro “unconscious and young”

“Youth unconscious” (title of the song that the singer will bring to Sanremo), but not so scafati. Achille Lauro and Chiara Ferragni are at the center of a very accurate affair. Was the flirtation or not or not? For some well informed, Fabrizio Corona and Dagospia, yes. The two would not have been discreet and would have been discovered. In recent days, the gossip is thinking about the internet. Socials do not forget and by the law of gossip conservation “nothing is created, nothing is destroyed, everything is transformed”. For days, some chops of historical videos have returned popular in which Chiara and Achille launch winking comments. If before, they seemed simple games, now those looks take on another other meaning. For example: in the period in which the song “Mille”, Hit of Fedez, Lauro and Orietta Berti was published, the three most Ferragni organized a direct. Orietta underlined how beautiful the eyes of Achilles were beautiful, and Ferragni, without any remora, confirmed leaving Federico Interdata. All details that feed the suspicions about the singer and the influencer.

Corona announced a special episode of very false for Monday at 9:00 pm, or a few hours before Sanremo’s start. Who will the former paparazzo be talking about? By Chiara and Achille. Who knows if, after what will make known, the spirits behind the scenes of the Ariston will light up …

“Love eternit”

There is no gossip without Ferragnez. Chiara and Fedez are still today, after more than a week, at the center of attention. At the moment they have satellite news to chat.

Chiara would be colliding with a mastodontic rock: the Tronchetti Provera family, and above all the mother of Giovanni, Cecilia Pirelli, does not approve her. To stem – as far as possible – the Tsunami Corona, but also the question for aggravated fraud process, Pirelli would have imposed a series of vetoes in Ferragni. Among the ‘niet’ there are the impossibility of posting photos, both of John and of details or properties of the family, and could no longer even stay in the villa in St Moritz (Gabriele Parpiglia has broken down). John, however, as a real captain of vessel is navigating in stormy waters without ever backing back. In the maramma that surrounds them, they continue to dance a slow at the ‘time of apples’ humming: “Dreams are my reality/a different kind of reality/i Dream of Loving in the night/and Loving Seems all right/alathough it’s only fantasy “.

For dear Federico Lucia, however, love issues are only a bitter chapter. The woman who would secretly love has left Italy for years. In these days, for her, she is going over the text of “Bella bitch”, a song that she will sing with Marco Masini. For her, however, she would also have tattooed. The rapper on his neck was written in a phrase in Latin “Temet Nosce”, or “know yourself”. An exhortation to change the page? Whatever the turns that Lucia wants to bring to her life, we hope it does not make them known to crown.

The pain of a mother

Wilma Goich’s intervention has left no dismayed to ‘the good time’. Guest of Caterina Balivo, the singer spoke of a wound that is still, and inevitably open. Her daughter, Susanna Vianello, was only 49 years old when she passed away, in 2020, because of a tumor. A heartbreaking pain that Goich has often spoken in these years.

Of his daughter she returned to speak this week, on the Balivo sofa and for the umpteenth time she launched an appeal to her ex -husband, as well as father of Susanna, Edoardo Vianello. Vianello was not present when his daughter died, he himself told him in an interview in 2024 in Verissimo. A choice that Wilma has never forgiven him.

In these five years Vianello has never called, and has never answered, to the calls and letters of the former wife. To tell him, with anger, it was the same Goich on live TV, reiterating that he could not understand how a daughter can be left alone on the point of death. An observation that arouses bewilderment, but not at the bait. The presenter, in fact, wanted to take the defenses of Vianello: “But everyone reacts in front of the pain in a personal way. The father is he, “he said with conviction. An answer that visibly amazed Wilma and that gave her the strength to reply:” We are not talking about a friend who did not have the courage to see a friend who was going. No, here we are talking about a father who knew that a few hours were missing. We are talking about a father. “If there had been Vianello on that sofa and if the absent parent had been Goich, who knows if Balivo would have defended it in the same way. Who knows …

Marina always with a look on Chiara and that pact with Corona

Marina di Guardo is the mother of the Ferragni sisters. Never before he had expressed himself as he did with an Instagram story just a few days ago. The 63 -year -old thriller writer would seem to have launched a dart against his former son -in -law. In the monastic silence remained in the crucial days for the daughter – both when the Pandoro scandal was unleashed, and when the court rejected the request for filing the accusations of aggravated fraud (the trial should take place on September 23) and finally when Fabrizio Corona spaffed The betrayals of Fedez – then let himself go to a real yellowish lunge when we least expected it. “Some people are like a strainer, no matter how much time and love to verses them. They let everything flow,” he wrote about Guardo. A phrase that, in the light of the incident, seems to refer to dear Federico.

At the beginning of the week, the former king of the paparazzi revealed that he had received a warning from Ferragni. Thanks to the stories of Corona we discovered a “pact of silence” signed by him in 2023. According to Ferragni’s lawyers, the pact would no longer have any value, in light of what was clear, and therefore ask for 1 million and 100 thousand euros of damages .

Gossippini

The golden foot

From the vowels in which he pronounces the name of his customers on Onlyfan to those who asked her to sprinkle a leg with honey. Antonella Mosetti confessed to Monica Setta that she had also earned 2 thousand euros with the photo of her foot with a shaving foam above.

Boccia makes clarity

The baby of Maria Rosaria Boccia would not be in January Sangiuliano. This was revealed by the same entrepreneur of Pompeii who assured: “Everything concerning my private sector does not concern the former Minister Sangiuliano”.

White not censored

By climbing over the ocean and arriving directly in Los Angeles we could not fail to mention the appearance of Bianca Censori in Grammy Awards. Censori appeared on the red carpet completely naked, he did not even have the briefs, to cover it if you can say a totally transparent retina area in the retina. She and her husband, rapper Kanye West, were removed from the red carpet by the police.

The hunchback

Michelle Hunziker is experiencing demanding days. First he was paparazzi together with the actor Alvise Rigo, 32 years old, on the ski slopes, and then was caught in the company of Nino Tronchetti Provera, uncle of Giovanni, Ferragni’s golden boyfriend. The two dined for three hours in an exclusive Milanese restaurant in via Montenapoleone. Who knows what it boils in the pot … that Michelle and Chiara will soon become ‘relatives’? For months, Michelle has been looking for a soul mate and who knows that she hasn’t found it just in Tronchetti Provera.