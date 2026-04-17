Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning, the interview: "Too many prejudices on OnlyFans. You can’t judge who uses it"

Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning star in the highly anticipated series “Margo Has Money Problems,” on AppleTV from April 15th. A bold, intense and powerful story about a young mother (Elle Fanning) with financial problems who finds herself landing on OnlyFans to support her daughter and make ends meet.

She once dreamed of becoming a writer, but an unexpected pregnancy led her to abandon her dreams to care for her daughter and bring home the money she needed to survive. What she doesn’t expect, however, is that the need to work on a platform like OnlyFans will lead her to reconnect with her dreams, her creativity and be confident in herself and her body again.

“I knew OnlyFans but not as well as I do now – reveals Elle Fanning -. There are often prejudices about this platform and about those who use it but this series makes us understand that we cannot judge the book by its cover. There are stories and reasons behind people’s choices and these cannot be judged”.

“We tell a universal story in ‘Margo has money problems’, a story that could belong to all of us because there are problems in our own lives – explains Michelle Pfeiffer who then talks about motherhood -. I am a mother in real life and I think that the mother-daughter relationship is one of the most interesting but also complicated that exists”.

“Margo has money problems” is a bold, moving and comedic family drama, produced by A24 and award-winning David E. Kelley and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe.

In the cast, in addition to Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning, Oscar® and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman, Oscar® and Emmy winner, in the role of protagonists and executive producers.

The cast is rounded out by Emmy winner Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham.