Mickey Mouse speaks ‘local’: in the new issue a story translated into 4 dialects

Mickey Mouse celebrates the richness of Italian linguistics, and decides to do so a few days before the “National Day of Dialect and Local Languages”. The magazine, with issue 3608 on newsstands starting today, Wednesday 15 January, enters history with a unique initiative: in addition to the Italian version, the story Uncle Scrooge and the PdP 6000 – written by Niccolò Testi and illustrated by Alessandro Perina – in Sicily, Tuscany, Lombardy and Campania it is available in a version translated into Catanese, Florentine, Milanese and Neapolitan respectively.

The cover created by Andrea Freccero is also dedicated to the project, featuring the “Zione” and the tricolor flag. The copies with the story in dialect will be distributed only on newsstands in the regional area of ​​linguistic competence, while the Italian version will be distributed in the other regions.

A team of linguists for translations

Panini availed itself of the collaboration of Riccardo Regis, professor of Italian Linguistics at the University of Turin and expert in Italian dialectology, to translate the story into the dialects involved. The teacher has the task of coordinating a team of linguists: “It is a very interesting initiative – he declared -, also because it is the first time that I have carried out dissemination activities addressing an audience also made up of children. And Mickey Mouse is in my heart, always: and in unsuspecting times I had also delved into Disney onomastics, highlighting the mechanisms that underlie it”.

A table in Neapolitan