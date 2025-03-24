Million Dollar Secret is the new reality Netflix with one million dollars: how it works and when it comes out

Real show lovers keep yourself ready because a new “diabolical” game that will keep you glued to the screen is about to arrive on Netflix. These are Million Dollar Secret, a game show with twelve competitors and twelve gift boxes. Only one contains one million dollars. But the millionaire must maintain its anonymity from the beginning to the end. Will he succeed? But let’s go better in the rules of the game and we discover something more on Million Dollar Secret. At the management of the show is the British actor and comedian, Peter Serafinowicz.

Million Dollar Secret: how it works

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous seal on a lake, where they find a mysterious welcome gift in each rooms: a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains one million dollars, which the guest will be able to keep on the other hand to remain anonymous. Diabolical games will reveal clues to the bill of the millionaire, who will have to do everything to maintain his secret from one million dollars.

Million Dollar Secret: when it comes out on Netflix

Million Dollar Secret comes out on Netflix on March 26, 2025 in all countries where the service is active.

Million Dollar Secret: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dael3xxrs-c