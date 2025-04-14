Minecraft is the best -selling video game ever with over 300 million copies

Minecraft is the best -selling video game in history: this record, as confirmed by Microsoft same, the October 15, 2023 After passing the 300 million copies. Since about a year and a half from this date, the units sold have increased in the meantime and a large contribution has also been given the film recently released in theaters – and which has become very popular among young people thanks to memes like “I … am steve” And “Chicken jockey“. Minecraft is a video game sandbox which offers a virtual world with two main modes: Survivalwhere players collect resources and face dangers, e Creativewith unlimited freedom to build. But how exactly this game was born? And because the record is his and not of Tetris who sold 500 million copies?

As Minecrft was born and what is the purpose of the game

The idea of Minecraft originates in 2009, When a first version was created from Markus Persson, known to most as Notch. The goal of the game is to survive within a world made entirely of blocks: each of these more be collected and used to create objects, fight monsters and create complex structures. It is a game “sandbox“which, at the time, immediately had a very rapid success, so much so that in 2011 it was published by Mojang Studios in a paid version.

Over time the game has become richer and richer, adding new blocks, characters And method gamemaking it soon a videogame reference for entire generations, also thanks to its imposing presence within numerous gameplay On YouTube. It should therefore not be surprised that Microsoft decided to buy it in 2011 For 2.5 billion dollarsmaking it one of its top titles and overcoming the 300 million units sold (both physical and digital) in 2023.

Because the most played game record belongs to Minecraft and not in Tetris

Some pages online report as the best -selling video game in history Tetristhe great classic conceived by Alexey Pajitnov of 1985 who would have sold about 500 million of copies. This value is actually corrected, and consisting of 70 million physical copies and 425 million digital downloads … but the point is that it refers to many different versions of Tetris. As confirmed by the Guinness World Record, in fact, this half billion sales, unlike Minecraft, does not refer to a single game but rather to a franchise, preventing him from winning the first place as the best -selling video game.