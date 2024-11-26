Missing You, the new Netflix thriller series from the creators of One Too Much: when it comes out

The release date and the official trailer of Missing You have been revealed, the new thriller series based on a novel by Harlan Coben, the same author behind the Netflix success One Deception – the thriller miniseries that inaugurated 2024 perfectly, becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time – and six other titles such as: The Stranger, Summer of Death, Suburbia Killer, Vanish into thin air, Stay Close, Trust me. Missing You, in fact, is the eighth Netflix series inspired by a novel written by the American crime author.

It was January 2024 when the streaming platform announced the arrival of two other titles inspired by Coben’s novels: Missing You and Run Away and, today, we know when the first of these two Netflix novelties will be released. But let’s get to the heart of it and find out what to expect from Missing You and when we will find the series on the Netflix catalogue.

Missing You: the plot

Eleven years ago her boyfriend Josh, and the love of her life, disappeared and detective Kat Donovan hasn’t heard from him since. Now, scrolling through profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world is turned upside down again. Josh’s reappearance will force Kat to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Missing You: who’s in the cast

Missing You stars Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage (One Too Many Deceptions), Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner and JAmes Nesbitt.

Missing You: when it comes out on Netflix

Missing You debuts on Netflix on January 1, 2025.

Missing You: the trailer