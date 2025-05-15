"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" It’s the right goodbye to Ethan Hunt

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is the right goodbye to Ethan Hunt





Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning It is the highlight for the general public in this Cannes 2025 festival. Tom Cruise embraces for the last (?) Volta Ethan Hunt, one of the characters who most contributed to making it what is still for everyone: the last real Hollywood star, the last actor capable of capturing the attention of the public like no one else. A farewell in style if it will be, in a film very different from all the others in the saga in many elements.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: the plot

The eighth chapter starts again immediately after the events of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Onewhen Ethan had lost his beloved Ilsa, at the hands of the ruthless Gabriel (Esai Morales), enemy of the long date of Ethan, in all respects the faithful servant of the entity, a terrifying IA capable of destroying the world, infiltrating the safety systems of the major powers. Now, here Ethan together with Grace (Hayley Atwell) and Benji (Simon Pegg), goes to London. The goal? Finding the security key that allows you to deactivate the entity, but it is not so simple, in fact, in fact, there is Sevastopol, the Russian submarine itself sank from the entity at the beginning of the previous film in the Bering Strait. On board there is the real key, but how to get there? While the President of the United States Erika Sloane (Angela Bassett) must decide what to do, Ethan and the others will be engaged in a race against time, to block Gabriel and get around the moves of the entity, now increasingly out of control. The eighth and last Mission: Impossible It bears the signature of Christopher Mcquarrie, among the most faithful to a Tom Cruise, who at the dawn of the 62 years, does not want to let it give up.

The script, written by Mcquarrie together with Erik Jendresen, in the first part a sort of summary, real and veiled, operates. It shows us the past and the immediate future compared to the last adventure, but then positions itself in a few minutes following a much more minimal process, a crescendo which then has in the last part, a sort of concentrate of everything that has always made the universe mission: unique impossible of its kind. Ethan Hunt is struggling with two enemies who seem to know before him even everything he will do, and point not to him, but to those who love obviously. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning It is therefore interesting for how he puts Ethan in front of his limits, which are brown as the film proceeds and we realize that Cruise has accepted to make it a creature of greater experience, although obviously of less strength and speed. But above all, here we find a neo-apocalyptic tone, a end of the world much closer than all the other times, with an atmosphere blossom not only of death, but also of solitude, the one to whom good or bad Hunt had managed to escape for all his life or almost thanks to his team. Here, however, is often alone.

One last adventure halfway between melancholy and tribute to the genre

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning He sows here and there some indections and tributes to all previous chapters, is a mix of modern Hollywood (artificial backgrounds, good quality CGIs, never too bloody action) and of what has made Cruise the western Jackie Chan: sequences at the limit of suicide on the set. Tom Cruise has embraced this philosophy of life at the beginning of the career, it has been accepted and there are at least three absurd sequences even for its standards here, in a film where the elements of nature, are perfect outline of a race against time: water, ice, fire, air, bare earth, he who runs like a crazy, while the world around him is about to collapse definitively. The theme of the IAs could be developed with more audacity, this must be said. These two last mission: Impossible were content to invoke him as a sort of man created by man, a skynet lost on sale. Then there is the Gabriel of Morales, a underestimated actor, but here kept much more on a leash than in the past. Yet, yet there is something powerful in this film, there is a hero and the end of his adventure, there is the world that has changed since that 1996 in which Ethan Hunt appeared in our lives.

There is the humor to which the saga has accustomed us but without exaggerating, new supporting actors are added, others greet. Of course, the Isla of Rebecca Ferguson is missing as the air, perhaps it was not the case to eliminate it like this, it was able to remind us how and why it has always represented everything that no Bond Girl has ever been really: the other half of an apple impossible to complete for Ethan. The ending is explosive, but also painful, past and present collide, but the feeling remains, the doubt indeed, that Tom Cruise, always perfect in giving credibility even to the most illogical sequences, perhaps is not entirely sure of wanting to close it here. Of course, time is against him, he all reaches Ethan Hunt at the end. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning When it ends, with almost 3 hours fly like a jet, it leaves a big magone. We got used to this cutest, more human, less cool and much more connected also to the Slapstick cinema at the beginning of the century, to the eastern action-city, to the videogame. How we will still love the action now that everything is over is not given to know. Of course, there will never be a remake or reboot, at least this Hollywood will have to save it.

VOTE: 7