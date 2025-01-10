Mo 2: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

Season 2 of “Mo” arrives on Netflix, the TV series co-created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef (“Mr. Robot”) and composed of 8 episodes lasting 30 minutes each (like the first season, acclaimed by critics in 2022). The protagonist of the story is always Mo Najjar, stuck across the border and determined to return to Houston as soon as possible to achieve his goal: obtaining political asylum in the United States. The series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Luvh Rakhe (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and series director Solvan “Slick” Naim (“Snowfall”) Let’s find out the plot, cast, trailer and when “Mo 2” comes out on Netflix.

Mo 2: the plot

The plot of “Mo 2” sees the Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar juggle between two cultures, three languages ​​and many unexpected events, always finding himself one step away from obtaining political asylum in the United States for him and his family (he has been waiting for 22 years) . Always positive, Mo learns to adapt to his new reality, despite the obstacles. In the second season, the protagonist has been stuck across the border in Mexico for six months and desperately tries to get back to Houston, Texas, before the hearing on his family’s asylum request. Without a passport and money, however, he won’t have an easy life and will have to do everything possible, including using his charm, to achieve his goal. He does not yet know that during this journey home, however, there are many other troubles waiting for him, nor that there is a man in the city ready to steal both his great love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine.

Mo 2: the cast

In the cast of “Mo 2”, in addition to the lead actor Mohammed “Mo” Amer (Mo Najjar), Teresa Ruiz returns in the role of Maria, Farah Bseiso in the role of Yusra and Omar Elba in the role of Sameer. Guest stars include Hannibal Buress, Liza Koshy, Matt Rife, Ralph Barbosa and Slim Thug.

Mo 2: when it comes out

Season 2 of “Mo”, the last of the TV series, releases on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

Mo 2: the trailer

Below you can see the official trailer of the TV series “Mo 2”: