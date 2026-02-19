"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2": trailer, plot and release date of the new season

Two years after the release of the first season, and after announcing the release date and revealing the first two teaser trailers, Apple TV has released the official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2, the second season of the Monsterverse series starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell. Here are all the previews on the cast, plot, release date, teaser and trailer (in Italian) of the new season

What Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2 is about

The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two brothers determined to uncover their family’s connection to the enigmatic organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and, ultimately, on the trail of Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), in a story that takes place in the 1950s and half a century later, when what Shaw knows threatens Monarch’s very survival.

Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch, and the entire world, in the balance. The saga will unearth buried secrets that will reunite heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island and in a mysterious new village where a mythical Titan will emerge from the sea. The waves of the past ripple into the present, blurring the bonds between family, friends and enemies, while the threat of a titanic event looms on the horizon.

The cast of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2

Along with dad and son Russell, the series’ cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm.

Produced by Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a series executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, along with Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trilling, who also directs four episodes, in addition to Andrew Colville, who writes the script for two episodes and serves as executive producer. Chris Black will be the showrunner of the second season. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita are executive producers for Toho Co., Ltd., owners of the Godzilla character.

Toho has licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural extension of their long-standing collaboration on the film franchise. Apple TV has signed a multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and several spin-off series set in the same narrative universe.

What is the Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse is a vast, multiplatform narrative universe that revolves around humanity’s struggle to survive in a world shattered by a new and catastrophic reality: the monsters of our legends and myths are real.

It began with the 2014 film Godzilla, continuing with Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and most recently with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the highest-grossing installment of the entire franchise and the most successful Godzilla film of all time. The highly anticipated sequel “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” is also on the way, scheduled for 2027.

The Monsterverse has grossed over $2.5 billion at the global box office and has grown to include the hit event series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV. With an interconnected universe spanning video games, comics, toys and live experiences, the Monsterverse represents an epic form of entertainment on a monumental scale.

When Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2 comes out

The second season, consisting of 10 episodes, will be released on Apple TV starting on Friday 27 February 2026 with the first episode, followed by a new episode every Friday until 1 May.

The first teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2

The second teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2









Spot





The official trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2