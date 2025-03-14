Money Road, the new reality show conducted by Fabio Caressa: how it works and when it comes out

Fabio Caressa makes his debut in conducting an entertainment show with Money Road – Each temptation has a price, the new Sky reality show that will see a group of 12 ordinary people survive in the Milanese jungle with the bare minimum available. The only goal? Don’t fall into temptation.

First Italian adaptation of the Fortune Format – awarded among the best international titles in recent years and produced by Blu Yazmine, Money Road is currently being filming in Milan and is ready to conquer Sky’s audience. But let’s find out something more about this new and highly anticipated reality show.

Money Road – Each temptation has a price: how it works

Money Road is a strategy game and an unpublished social experiment, whose mechanism provides that twelve ordinary people, of different ages, origins and social backgrounds, will be brought together in a remote and wild place with climatic, landscape and environmental conditions far from those of origin and sometimes extreme.

Here – in a context of rigid deprivation, having available only the minimum indispensable for survival – they will have to face a demanding path between the in multi sections, trying to remain united and not to give in to the irresistible temptations to which they will be subjected: if they should not resist, the consequences would be for the entire group because the prize pool would be eroded whenever they should do not do it.

What will remain of the Jackpot will be the final goal: those who in the last episode will reach the finish line will have the opportunity to participate in the division of the available figure.

The attempts will happen continuously, they can be of any nature and scope, involving the individual or the entire group, and sometimes they can also be “secret”. These mechanisms will generate an inevitable conflict between individual and collective choices and objectives: who will think of himself and who to the good of the group?

Money Road – Each temptation has a price: when it comes out

Money Road will debut on Sky and Now soon.

Money Road: Fabio Caressa’s video announcement