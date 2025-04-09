Moonrise, the new Netflix anime to keep an eye on: the plot and when it comes out

In the panorama of the animation by Netflix, “Moonrise” presents itself as one of the most anticipated and daring proposals of the first half of 2025. In the not too far -distant future, the anime transports us to a world governed by a global artificial intelligence, where terrestrial peace is maintained through rational decisions. But the lunar project that provides for the movement of criminals and pollutants on the moon triggers tensions that threaten to detonate a total conflict.

Moonrise: the plot

The narrative revolves around Jacob “Jack” Shadow, a former fighter who, after losing his family in a terrorist attack organized by the Lunar Ribelle Army, decides to take revenge. Determined to put an end to injustice, it joins the terrestrial army as an explorer on the moon. Here he finds an harsh and hostile environment, where he discovers a leader within the resistance forces that guides a group of lunar inhabitants in a struggle for their independence. The story goes into the moral dilemmas of a humanity divided between a peaceful existence under the control of the network to the sapientia and the rebellion of those who, abandoned on the moon, struggle for their freedom. The entire scenario unfolds between imposing lunar settings, opposed to ideas of profound ethical reflection, with a supporting question: what happens when peace on earth is endangered by the struggle for independence in a remote and inhospitable territory?

Moonrise: the technical and vocal cast

The project boasts a creative cast of the highest level: the characters were processed by Homu Arakawa, known for “Fullmetal Alchemist”, while the direction of the episodes is entrusted to Masashi Koizuka, who directed the second and third season of “The attack of the Titans”. The soundtrack is composed of Ryo Kawasaki, while the vocal cast is led by Chiaki Kobayashi and Yūto Uemura. The production of the project is curated by Wit Studio, also famous for the first seasons of the milestone “The attack of the Titans” and for their innovative animated approach capable of offering a unique and unpublished visual yield in the panorama of souls.

Moonrise: When it comes out

The seven episodes that form the first season of “Moonrise” land on Netflix – all over the world – April 10, 2025.

Moonrise: the trailer in Italian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1y9kkul2dq