More and more children in Italy have double surnames: how it works and Istat data

In 2024 almost the 7% of newborns in Italy they have acquired the double surname from their parents, a figure that has almost tripled since 2020. The latest report tells us so Istat on Birth rate and fertility of the resident population – year 2024, where it is reported that the share of births with a double surname has reached almost 7% of the total, up by more than four percentage points compared to 2020 when it stopped at 2%.

For centuries, in Italy, there was only one rule: the father’s surname. An automatism rooted not only in culture but also in law until 2016, when the Constitutional Court ruled that automatically attributing only the paternal surname is “discriminatory and detrimental to the identity of the child”. Since then, parents can choose: father’s surname, mother’s surname or both, in any order they prefer. In 2024, almost seven out of one hundred children born in Italy bear a double surname, that of their father and that of their mother. However, this choice is not homogeneous across the territory.

Istat data tells us that the choice of double surname has now passed the8% of the data in Northern and Central Italy while the Noon stops at 6%. This difference also reflects the cultural and social variety of the country.

Those born from mixed couples or with at least one foreign parent they are, for example, much more likely to receive a double surname. In particular, the highest probability is among children born to an Italian mother and a foreign father. But here too the picture is varied: among foreign and mixed couples, those of Latin origin (Spain, Portugal, Central and South America), almost 9 out of 10 choose a double surname. In fact, in many Spanish and Portuguese speaking states, the double surname is the rule, not the exception. A habit that these parents bring with them even when they move to Italy, thus contributing to the spread of the practice.

Then there is another interesting fact: the double surname is a lot more frequent among first-borns. In 2024 it’s about 9.2% of first childrencompared to 4.7% of the second and just 3% of the third or later. This difference is probably due to the fact that those who become parents for the first time have the opportunity to make a uniform choice for all their children. Those who already have other children, born before the sentence or when the practice was not yet widespread, may tend more to maintain the family coherence of the same surname for everyone.

Another element that emerges from the data is the difference between married and unmarried couples. In 2024, only the 5.3% of the children of married couples receives the double surname. Between couples not marriedhowever, the share rises to8.5%. Couples who choose not to get married are often also those most likely to question traditional patterns, not only in the legal form of the relationship, but also in family symbols.

Whatever the context of origin, deciding to assign a double surname is a choice that will also change the approach to surnames of the next generations. The legislation, in fact, provides that parents can choose which of their surnames to pass on, only one for each, to avoid an “infinite surname” effect.