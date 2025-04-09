More Gigafactories and digital infrastructures to relaunch European artificial intelligence

Build Gigafactories, improve infrastructure and data access, support the development of startups and simplify regulations. These are the key points of the European Commission plan to recover the delay of the blockage in the development of artificial intelligence, compared to international competitors: the American Openai above all.

The Ai Continent Action Plan was presented in Brussels, the action plan for the continent of artificial intelligence, which aims to transform traditional European industries into innovation and development engines in the context of new technologies.

A plan for a more competitive Europe

“Artificial intelligence is the fulcrum to make Europe more competitive, safe and technologically sovereign. The global race for artificial intelligence is far from concluded. It is time to act,” said vice -president Henna Virkkunen in presenting the plan.

“We are working for a future in which technological innovation is the driving force to industry and public services, bringing concrete benefits to our citizens and our companies thanks to a reliable Aid. This means a stronger economy, progress in health care, new jobs, increased productivity, transport and instruction, greater protection against computer threats and support to face climate change”, highlighted the commissioner with delegation to delegation to delegation to delegation to delegation to delegation technological sovereignty in the presentation press conference.

Supercomputer, Factories and new Gigafactories

The Commission intends to first of all enhance the European infrastructures with a network of Ai Factories, centers around existing supercomputer that will support startups, industries and researchers in the development of IA models and applications. Gigafactories will also be created, new generation structures with about 100 thousand chips ia each, four times more than current standards. These poles should guarantee much higher computational capacity for training complex models.

“We must develop our skills and that’s why we are accelerating the actions on the so -called Chips Act”, added Virkkunen, underlining that “particular attention will be paid to the advanced IA chips”.

Funding and new rules for the cloud

To support private investments in these infrastructures, the initiative was launched I investedwhich should mobilize up to 20 billion euros. The plan also includes a bill, the Cloud and To the Development Actwhich aims to triple the European ability of the data centers within seven years, with particular attention to sustainability.

Access to large volumes of reliable data is essential for innovation in the AI. For this the plan provides for the creation of Data Labs within the Ai Factorieswith the aim of collecting and taking care of high quality data from different sources. During 2025, a strategy of the Data Union will also be launched to encourage the birth of a true European single market.

Industrial applications and strategy “Apply ai”

Only 13.5 percent of European companies today use IA solutions. To fill the gap between potential and application, the strategy will be presented shortly Apply todesigned to encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence in the strategic sectors, both public and private. In this process, European digital infrastructures will play a central role, such as FarewolvesIf the European Digital Innovation Hubs.

The Commission also aims to attract and form new talents. Mobility programs and scholarships for international experts will be strengthened, such as Msca choose Europe and the bags of theAi Skills Academyand training courses will be activated on IA and Generative Ia in the key sectors. The goal is to create legal migration channels for highly qualified workers and bring the best talents back to Europe in the field.

A clear regulatory framework and business support

Finally, to ensure trust in technologies and offer legal certainty to investors and businesses, Brussels promises that it will be fully implemented L‘Ai ACTthe new European legislation on artificial intelligence. An Act counter will offer practical support and information to facilitate its application.