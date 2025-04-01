More powers and personal to Europe to combat organized crime

To improve the fight against organized crime, the European Commission has proposed to enhance the role of Europol, the Coordination Agency of the EU police force, doubling its effective and expanding their skills. The goal is to transform Europol into a fully operational police agency, capable of contrasting transfrontier threats more effectively, from crime organized to cybercriminality and terrorism.

More means to act

“Every day we hear that criminals are a step forward. This can only change if we provide our law enforcement officers to act,” said European commissioner Magnus Brunner, in presenting Protecteu, a European internal security strategy that aims to “support” Member States and strengthen the EU’s ability to “guarantee the safety of its citizens”.

With over 1,400 employees, Europol has already contributed to numerous successful operations, dismantling nets of human traffickers and hackers. However, Brussels believes that further strengthening is necessary to ensure greater safety within the Union.

“We will propose to make Europol a driving force for European security, doubling its staff, strengthening its mandate and improving its effectiveness,” said Brunner.

The commission strategy also aims to improve the access of the police forces to data, a crucial element for investigations in the digital era. “Law enforcement officers do not yet have the necessary tools to face digital challenges,” said Henna Virkkunen, vice -president with delegation to security. However, Brussels promises to guarantee a balance between the protection of privacy and legitimate access to the data by the authorities.

More powers also for Frontex

In addition to the strengthening of Europol, the Commission plan provides for the strengthening of the Frontiex border control agency and a Eurojust reform, the EU judicial cooperation body. New measures will also be taken to protect critical infrastructures, both physical and digital and a strategy will develop to fight the traffic of firearms and money laundering more effectively.

The Commission’s proposal, which must be approved by the European Parliament and the Member States, also includes an action plan for the protection of minors and the fight against soil crime, as well as a strategy to combat weapons and money laundering trafficking. The goal, according to Brussels, is to strengthen the internal safety of the EU in the face of increasingly complex and globalized threats.

Cultural change

According to the Commission, the protectgean strategy aims to promote a “cultural change” on internal security, with an approach that involves “the entire society”, that is “citizens, businesses, researchers and civil society”. The aspects of security will be “integrated” in the development of new initiatives and a new framework of governance of European internal security will support the implementation of the strategy.

For President Ursula von der Leyen “Security is one of the fundamental prerequisites for open and dynamic companies and for a flourishing economy. That’s why today we launch an important initiative to better face threats to security such as terrorism, organized crime, growing computer crime and attacks against our critical infrastructures.

We will strengthen Europol and provide the police with updated tools to combat crime. But even researchers, companies and even citizens can contribute to greater security for everyone “.