It’s still early August but like every month we like to play ahead and already take a look at what awaits us soon on Netflix. What are the most anticipated Netflix series of September 2024? What are the unmissable titles whose release dates should we already note down? In September, the streaming platform has several aces up its sleeve, first of all Tutto Chiedi Salvazione, the series on mental health that returns with its second season and then the crime miniseries with Nicole Kidman, The Perfect Couple and the dystopian film Uglies that deals with the theme of cosmetic surgery among very young girls. But let’s go into more detail to understand what we absolutely must not miss on Netflix this September.

The Perfect Couple, the crime miniseries with Nicole Kidman (September 5)

A new crime miniseries starring Nicole Kidman is coming to Netflix in early September. After the success of the romantic comedy A Family Affair, she returns with a thriller full of suspense directed by Susanne Bier: The Perfect Couple. Amelia Sacks is about to marry the heir of one of the richest families in Nantucket. Her future mother-in-law is the famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who does not hide her disapproval but spares no expense to organize what promises to be the most important wedding of the season. But when a body appears on the beach and some secrets are revealed, an investigation is set in motion that seems to have come out of the pages of one of the author’s books and, suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Everything Asks for Salvation 2 (September 26)

Big return, next month, is that of Tutto Chiedi Salvation 2, the series on mental health that had conquered everyone two years ago. In the cast there are big news including the debut of Drusilla Foer, the plot will reserve several surprises. Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the ship of madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they moved away. We find them fighting for custody of the child with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience lived during the week of TSO, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to demonstrate to the judge that this can become a stable job, accrediting himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele meets the new patients in the ward, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again.

Uglies, the dystopian film about cosmetic surgery (September 13)

And then there is a very interesting novelty in the film sector of the streaming platform, the dystopian film Uglies that makes you reflect on the very delicate issue of cosmetic surgery at a young age. The plot? In a futuristic world that imposes cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally impatiently awaits her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend of hers runs away, to save her she embarks on a journey that overturns everything she thought she wanted.