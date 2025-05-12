Motorheads: trailer, plot and release date of the Auto Auto Drama of Prime Video

If you like the teen series, or Young Adult, and the roar of the engines, for you on first videos, Motorheads is coming, TV series TV series set in a Pennsylvania town between clandestine races in the car, first loves and first pains. Among the protagonists also Michael Cimino (no, not that), the young actor known above all for Love, Victor. Let’s see the trailer together and all the information on the plot, cast and release date of Motorheads.

What Motorheads is about

Motorheads speaks of first loves, the first broken hearts and the first time on a car. Set in a city a rich time, but now in decline and looking for a glimmer of hope, the series is the adrenaline history of a group of outsiders who tighten an unlikely friendship thanks to the common passion for road races, while confronting the hierarchies and high school rules.

Cast and Motorheads characters

Ryan Phillippe (Cruel intentions, Shooter) plays Logan Maddox, a former Nascar mechanic who now owns a workshop in his hometown, Ironwood, in Pennsylvania. Logan has difficulty keeping his workshop afloat and lives in the shade of his notorious brother, Christian Maddox.

Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty) plays Samantha, an emergency room nurse who has just left his job in New York to return with his children to his hometown, in Rust Belt.

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) plays Zac, Christian’s son who knows that his father was a legend of illegal rides in Ironwood and desperately tries to live up to his father’s reputation, the best ever.

Melissa Collazo (Lena and Snowball) plays Caitlyn, sister of Zac and sorceress of mechanics, passionate about cars and able to repair them. Caitlyn hopes that moving to his parents’ hometown helps her to find a clue on his father’s disappearance.

Nicolas Cantu plays Marcel, an unpopular boy with a unique talent for automotive design.

Uriah Shelton plays Curtis, a young and skilled mechanic who built his motorcycle from scratch, a little an outsider. He strives to keep the distances from the world of his older brother, Ray.

Drake Rodger plays Ray, the charismatic brother of Curtis who looks like a good boy but is not afraid of being on the wrong side of the law.

Johnna Dias-Watson plays Kiara, the daughter of the mayor of the city, fought between the popular crowd and her new friends.

Josh Macqueen interprets Harris, the arrogant and popular high school dog, whose powerful family has most of the Ironwood commercial activities. It is the formidable champion of local clandestine races.

My Healey plays Alicia, daughter of the founder of a technological company who finds himself involved in the changing dynamics of the old city and in the charm of the news.

Matt Lanter plays Darren, a rich and powerful father of the seventeen -year -old Harris, who, like his father, is a serious ride of clandestine races.

Motorheads is written by John A. Norris, who is also showrunner and executive producer together with Neil Burger, Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

When Motorheads comes out on first videos

The series consists of 10 episodes, which will all be released on Wednesday 20 May 2025 on Prime Videos.

The Italian trailer of Motorheads

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwkeka9deq0