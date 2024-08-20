Mountain emergency, what number to call and how to communicate with the rescue helicopter

The mountain can be a treacherous environment and unfortunately in case of emergency you need to know how to behave, what number to call (the 112) and how to communicate with the rescue helicopter. So now let’s go over step by step everything that needs to be done, based on the instructions provided by the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps.

How to call for help and what number to dial in an emergency in the mountains

Imagine you are in the mountains with a friend of yours. You are walking along a path in the high mountains but suddenly he falls and breaks a leg. It can happen: it’s nothing serious, he’s quite well, but he certainly can’t go back down the valley because he can’t walk.

First of all: Don’t panic! In these situations, both in the less serious ones and in the more complex ones, it is good to maintain a good dose of calm And lucidity trying to reassure the people involved in the accident and becoming a reliable reference for the rescuers who will intervene.

At that point the first thing to do is: alert the rescue services. To do this, the most convenient option is to use an app that not everyone knows and is called Georesq. It was developed by the Alpine Rescue and the CAI and since 2023 it has been free thanks to the support of the Ministry of Tourism: essentially trace your path in the mountains via GPS, so when you ask for help from the app, the person who answers already knows your exact location. However, if you don’t have it, the option of alerting the emergency services by phone by calling the Single Emergency Number 112. If other emergency numbers are called, such as 113, 115, 118 or 1530, calls will still be redirected to 112.

If the phone picks up

If the phone works – which is not a given in the mountains, but we’ll get there later – the operator will start asking you a series of questions called “sanitary filter” to understand the situation, how the injured person is, where you are and what you need to do to proceed. Keep in mind that while providing this information Rescue teams are already preparing to intervene So try not to answer hastily because it is thanks to these questions that rescue can take place in the best possible way.

During the same phone call with the rescuers, report if you notice any possible dangers around you. air obstacles for the intervention of the air rescue: such as a cable of a cableway or pylons. In short, any obstacle above you that could jeopardize the intervention from the air.

If the phone doesn’t work

Well in that case you have to be seen using a acoustic signal or light. For example, if you choose the acoustic signal – such as a whistle – you should do 6 signals 10 seconds apart one from the other, then a one minute pause, and then again 6 signals every 10 seconds, then pause again and so on. As soon as the signal is received by someone, you can continue in the same way but making a signal every 20 seconds instead of 10. Obviously, if you are on the receiving end of the call for help, you must immediately call 112 – if you can – or find a way to personally contact the emergency services or someone who can help the injured.

The arrival of the helicopter

If the area where you are cannot be reached by an ambulance – which is quite likely if you are on a mountain trail – what is done is to send a team of Alpine Rescue by land or the air rescue with the helicopter rescue technician on board. Then the helicopter takes off and when it arrives in your area, if possible, it will start the landing maneuvers. The person asking for help – ideally the friend of the injured person – should raise their arms like this, form a Y. This is a gesture used internationally to say “Yes – I need help” and by doing so you indicate to the helicopter that it is in the correct position to land.

If you are asked questions over the helicopter speaker, always use the Y symbol to say “yes” and to say “no” keep one arm raised and one lowered almost at the same time. form an N Of “No – I don’t need a car”. This sign actually also serves to indicate to the helicopter that perhaps it was not you who called for help and that it must therefore continue searching because the injured person is somewhere else.

Another important thing: remember that while you do the Y, the wind must be at your back. So even if the helicopter comes from behind you, at most turn your head. But it is important to keep the wind at your back because that way the pilot can better understand his direction.

The helicopter landing

If the helicopter can actually land in that area, who gives the indication? you have to move away from its “Y” position when the helicopter is at about 50 meters above the ground. At that point it is absolutely essential to take cover to avoid being thrown by the air current generated by the vehicle. In the event that the helicopter cannot land, it will position itself very high up and lower the medical team via the winch cable. If the helicopter manages to get close to the ground but is unable to land, it will go into reverse. parking position a short distance from the ground waiting for the injured person to be rescued.

At this point it is right to clarify an aspect that I know sometimes generates a bit of confusion, that is: do you have to pay for the helicopter rescue?

The cost of the air rescue

The cost depends on the severity of the injured: if once you have recovered from the helicopter rescue you arrive at the hospital and the doctor decides that it is appropriate to admit you to the emergency room, then you may pay a small ticket health care that oscillates around the hundreds of euros – so the cost is almost entirely covered by the national service. If the doctor does not deem it necessary to go to the emergency room, the cost of the exit is paid in part (or entirely) by the person who called for help and here the cost goes up quite easily above 700 euros.

Attention: I’m not telling you this to make you say “well then I won’t call him”. Absolutely not guys, if you are sick or in serious difficulty call for help, period. The payment is not intended to discourage people from calling for emergency services, but to prevent people from abusing this servicelike “I’m tired, I’m fed up with the hike, and so I call the helicopter to take me back down to the valley”.

However, since each region has different rates, I recommend that you check the respective websites to find out how much the tickets are and any co-payments in the event of failure to hospitalize.

Good rules before going to the mountains

Well. These are the main rules to make sure you know how to behave in case of an emergency in the mountains and, as you have seen, it is far from obvious. Among other things, to avoid getting hurt and therefore having to go through all this hassle, there are actually some small precautions that we can take every time we go to the mountains.

For example, it is essential study carefully theThe path you want to take is always preferable don’t go aloneit’s good to let someone know where are we going and what path we will take, then we need to dress appropriately, so “in layers” to be ready for both the heat and the cold, and above all wear the suitable shoes. This means no flip-flops, no sandals and no sneakers. If you want to do things right, get a pair of trekking boots or mountain shoes and you’re good to go.

Always remember to bring the right amount of water (because there are not always drinkable sources), a little bit of food, a torch in case darkness comes, a good waterproof in case of rain and a whistle.

Then the rule always applies: check the weather – which in the mountains is often unpredictable – and only take paths that are actually able to cope. So if there are vertical walls and you have never been to the mountains… well, it is better to choose another destination and learn to know how to give up.