"Mr. Lieutenant" thirty years later: the police are no longer Faletti's heroes

Culture

“Mr. Lieutenant” thirty years later: the police are no longer Faletti’s heroes

“Mr. Lieutenant” thirty years later: the police are no longer Faletti’s heroes

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“Mr. Lieutenant” thirty years later: the police are no longer Faletti’s heroes
We know little about the new school in Valditara, but we are already fighting each other
How do you get out of a labyrinth? Here are three foolproof strategies