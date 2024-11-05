Mr Plankton, the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out

“Mr Plankton” is the new South Korean Netflix TV series consisting of 10 episodes and directed by Hong Jong Chan and written by Jo Yong. The romantic story focuses on a man left completely alone, who one day meets his ex-girlfriend, who has always wanted to start a family. The latter, however, is about to get married to another man, who among other things is very rich. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Mr Plankton” comes out on Netflix.

Mr Plankton: the plot

The plot of “Mr Plankton” revolves around Hae Jo, a man who feels a deep void inside, because in addition to not having any affection near him, he feels like he doesn’t belong anywhere. His hope is to change (for the better) the future that awaits him, more precisely he would like to distance himself from that “dark existence similar to plankton” – as it is defined by Netflix – which now characterizes his days. Some “shocking” news makes him even more restless, but that same day something good happens: his life, in fact, changes when he meets his ex-girlfriend, Jae-mi Jo, whose dream has always been to start a family . Too bad that the latter is about to marry a rich heir of the Eo family, owners of a food company. On the wedding day, however, something unpredictable happens: shortly before the wedding Jae-mi Jo disappears with Hae Jo.

Mr Plankton: the cast

The main cast of “Mr Plankton” includes:

Woo Do-hwan as protagonist Hae Jo;

Lee You-mi as his ex-girlfriend Jae-mi Jo;

Oh Jung-se as Heung Eo, the man who is about to marry Jae-mi Jo.

Among the actors who play secondary characters are Hae-sook Kim (Ho-ja Beom), Min-suk Kim (Ki-ho Yoo) and Lee El (Bong Suk).

Mr Plankton: when it comes out on Netflix

“Mr Plankton”, the new South Korean romantic TV series, releases on Netflix on Friday 8 November 2024.