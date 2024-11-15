“Mufasa”, the Lion King prequel at the cinema: the first (wonderful) images

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins brings the prequel to the Disney classic The Lion King to the big screen with “Mufasa: The Lion King”, released in Italian cinemas on December 19th. The film, a live action with photorealistic computer-generated images, explores the childhood and rise to the throne of little Mufasa. “Mufasa is a cultural symbol,” Jenkins says. “It’s like Dante going through various kingdoms.” The story, narrated by Rafiki to the young Kiara, reveals an orphaned Mufasa, lost in the Pride Lands of Tanzania. Adopted by another family, Mufasa forms a deep brotherly bond with the young prince Taka, destined to become the infamous Scar.

The director: “I worked on this film for 4 years”

“I worked on this film for four years,” says Jenkins. “It has numerous meanings for me and you will see that Mufasa will create a new family and a new community.” The director, initially reluctant to the project, was won over by the script: “I didn’t understand why Disney absolutely wanted me to direct a story that had remained almost frozen in time. They called me and at first I said no. Then my wife asked me reflect by telling myself that it was childish to refuse without even having read the script. So I read it: it won me over and I decided to make this film.”

For Jenkins, Mufasa’s story reflects a theme dear to him: the construction of one’s own identity, of a family and of a community even outside of blood ties. “Mufasa builds a new life, family and community without blood ties. Kind of like I did in film school.” This message, according to the director, is very timely: “Mufasa becomes a leader despite having been adopted and this is a fantastic message.”

The film, despite being set in the Disney universe, bears Jenkins’ unmistakable signature, both from a thematic and stylistic point of view. “I tried to make it mine,” declares the director. “I also wanted people who normally collaborate with me to work on it, from the director of photography to the editor and production designer.” Furthermore, there is no shortage of autobiographical references: “Moreover, my mother died while I was filming and I realized how much this film was in some way preparing me for this personal drama of mine.”

The cast, from Luca Marinelli to Elodie

The Italian voice cast boasts prominent names such as Luca Marinelli (Mufasa), Elodie (Sarabi), Alberto Boubakar Malanchino (Taka) and Edoardo Stoppacciaro (young Rafiki). “I’m a huge fan of The Lion King, I think I saw it at least 160 times as a child,” confesses Marinelli. “I’m really happy to have entered the Disney Olympus. This film gave me the chance to look at the child I was. I was very inspired by the memories of the Mufasa I knew. And I remember well the impressive performance of the great Gassman.” Elodie, enthusiastic about her role, identifies with the lioness: “I couldn’t ask for anything better than a lioness. I’ve always felt like a little lion cub.” Mufasa: The Lion King promises to be an ambitious work that combines Disney magic with Jenkins’ authorial sensitivity. A film capable of entertaining and at the same time making you think, offering food for thought on universal themes such as family, destiny and the search for oneself. All enriched by the music of award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The first images