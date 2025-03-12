Mufasa, the prequel of the king lion in streaming: where to see it and when

One of the most successful titles of 2024 streaming. Disney+ announces Mufasa: the Leo kingthe film that broke the box office by collecting more than $ 700 million all over the world. Here is everything you need to know about the film directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins and with unpublished songs signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Mufasa: the lion king, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4zmnldl3qw

Mufasa: the lion king, the advances on the plot

Exploring the improbable ascent of the beloved king of the lands of the pack, Mufasa: the Leo king It tells, through Rafiki, the legend of Mufasa to the young puppy of Leone Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa offering their characteristic show. Talked through flashbacks, the story presents Mufasa, an orphan puppy, lost and only until he meets a lion including name Taka, heir of a real lineage. The random meeting kicks off the journey of an extraordinary group of unfortunate people in search of their destiny: their bonds will be tested while working together to escape a threatening and lethal enemy.

Mufasa: the Lion king, when he comes out on Disney+

The film is available in Streaming on Disney+ from March 26, 2025.