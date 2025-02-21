Murderbot, on Apple TV+ the series that combines science fiction, thriller and comedy with Alexander Skarsgård’s outgoing

A TV series will be released on Apple TV+ combines science fiction, comedy and thriller. The series is titled Murderbot, was created by the Oscar prizes Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) and played by the winner of the EMPE Alexander Skarsgård (succession, Big Little Lies – Little Big Lies), which is also executive manufacturer. Here are the first advances on Murderbot: plot, cast and release date.

What Murderbot is about

Based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries (the diaries of the killer machine) by Martha Wells, winner of the Hugo and Nebula prizes, Murderbot is a science fiction thriller comedy that tells of a cyborg capable of self-hacker and who has horror of emotions human, but which is attracted to its vulnerable customers. Interpreted by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide his free will and complete a dangerous assignment when in reality he just wants to be left in peace to look at futuristic soap work and to understand what his place is in the universe.

The cast of Murderbot

In addition to Skarsgård, the cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (alleged innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range).

Murderbot comes from the Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers have written, directed and produced with their Depth of Field brand. Andrew Miano is also an executive producer for Depth of Field, while David S. Goyer is an executive producer together with Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Martha Wells acts as a consultant manufacturer.

When Murderbot comes out

The series will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Friday 16 May with the first two episodes of the ten total, followed by new episodes every Friday, until 11 July.