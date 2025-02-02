Musk launches the “Make Europe Great Again” movement and invites European citizens to join

Make Europe Great Again. Elon Musk resumes the acronym populist sorceress of Donald Trump (Make America Great Again) to decline it in a supremist movement for the old continent. “People of Europe – wrote the South African billionaire on X, owned by his Italian night between Saturday and Sunday – join the Mega Movement”. The patron of Tesla has appealed to his over 215 million followers on X, inviting them to take part in the “mega” to “make Europe again”.

Elon Musk’s appeal to the Mega Movement could be a reference to the appointment that will meet some of the best known leaders of the European radical right. On Friday 7 and Saturday 8 February, Madrid will host the Sumit of Patriots for Europe, a meeting that will feature Viktor Orbán, Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini and other exponents of the continental right.

The event will be chaired by Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, the party that will host the meeting, with the aim of outlining the political strategy for the next few months. The party for the freedom of the Dutchman Geert Wilders, the Austrian freedom party and the Portuguese of Chega, will also participate in the summit. The meeting confirms the strengthening of the links between the populist and right -wing extremist movements in Europe.

Whether it’s just one of Musk’s sorties or a real political project, this still remains to be clarified. But it is certainly not the first time that the South African billionaire, recently became a consultant to the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, makes an interference in European politics. He has long led a social campaign against the British prime minister Labor, Keir Starmer. In recent weeks he has made a lot of discussion of his support for the far right AFD party, in view of the next elections to be held on February 23.

Elon Musk's appeal to the Mega Movement is not new. In the night, the billionaire relaunched the mega movement, declined for Europe, which he had already anticipated in mid -January, before the settlement of Donald Trump in the White House. The motto had been used by the Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán during his presidency of the European Union in 2024, confirming Musk's alignment with right -wing political figures in Europe.

