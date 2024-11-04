My Old Ass: trailer, plot and release date of the comedy film coming to Prime Video

A very promising comedy coming to Prime Video. It’s called My Old Ass (literal translation “my old ass”), it debuted at the beginning of 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival before being acquired by Amazon MGM Studios which will now release it worldwide in streaming. Here are all the things you need to know, from the cast to the plot to the release date, and the official trailer for the film.

The cast of My Old Ass

The film is written and directed by Megan Park, in her second film as director after 2021’s The Fallout. The film’s cast includes Maisy Stella, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks and Aubrey Plaza (who we recently appreciated in The White Lotus 2). My Old Ass is produced by Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara, Steven Rales.

What My Old Ass is about

In this unprecedented coming-of-age, the carefree Elliott (Maisy Stella), during a trip of hallucinogenic mushrooms on the occasion of her 18th birthday, will find herself face to face with her – wiser – 39-year-old future version (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts dispensing advice on the choices the young version of herself should or shouldn’t make, the girl will be forced to reconsider everything about her family, love and what she has now become. a summer of great changes.

The trailer for My Old Ass

When My Old Ass comes out

The film is available for streaming on Prime Video from Thursday 7 November 2024.

