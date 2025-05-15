My year in Oxford: Netflix’s new romantic film with Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, when it comes out

After the successes of Purple Hearts, Carry-on and the wish list, Sofia Carson returns to Netflix with a new Rom-com, my year in Oxford. The New York actress, in fact, will be the protagonist of a new love film where nothing will be joined less than by Corey Mylchreest that the Netflix audience has learned to love thanks to her extraordinary interpretation of Giorgio III in the Regina Carlotta miniseries, Spin-off of Bridgerton.

My year in Oxford: the plot

According to the very first images of the film, just revealed by Netflix, this romantic comedy will speak of a relationship born on the benches of the English college between a student (Carson) and its progressor (Mylchreest). An overwhelming love but who will have to deal with the institutional role of him and with other characters who could put this couple in crisis.

My year in Oxford: the very first images

My year in Oxford: the cast

The cast of the film is composed of Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. The other actors have not yet been announced.

My year in Oxford: when it comes out on Netflix

The film will be released on Netflix on August 1, 2025.