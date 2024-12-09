“Mysteries from the Deep”, trailer and release date of the film with Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver

While the miniseries Lucky is still in the pre-production phase, Anya Taylor-Joy is ready to debut on Apple TV+ with The Gorge, a film that combines action and science fiction in which Taylor-Joy stars alongside Miles Teller ( Whiplash, the Divergent trilogy) and the diva Sigourney Weaver (recently seen in Listen to the Forgotten Flowers on Prime Video). Here is all the information and the trailer in Italian for the film.

The cast of Mysteries from the Deep

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller and Sigourney Weaver, Mysteries from the Deep is directed by Scott Derrickson from a screenplay by Zach Dean. Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce alongside Derrickson’s Crooked Highway, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark and Zach Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman. Miles Teller is executive producer.

What The Gorge is about

Two highly trained agents (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are assigned to occupy watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and carefully guarded gorge, to protect the world from a mysterious and unknown evil that lurks within. The two bond over a distance as they try to stay vigilant against an invisible enemy. When the apocalyptic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they find themselves forced to work together in a test of physical and mental strength to keep the secret down their throats before it’s too late.

When The Gorge comes out

Mysteries from the Deep will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 14.

The trailer of the film