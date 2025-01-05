Mysteries, thrillers, noirs: the most anticipated novels in bookstores in January

Culture

Mysteries, thrillers, noirs: the most anticipated novels in bookstores in January

Mysteries, thrillers, noirs: the most anticipated novels in bookstores in January

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Mysteries, thrillers, noirs: the most anticipated novels in bookstores in January
For Meloni, 2025 is off to an uphill start
Naples VS San Francisco and Turin VS Boston: who has more inhabitants?