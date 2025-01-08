Mythic Quest 4, the trailer for the new season of the Apple TV+ series has been released

Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for the fourth season of Mythic Quest, the work-comedy TV series set in a video game development studio. While waiting for the first season of Side Quest, an anthology series that acts as a spinoff, or rather expansion of the world of this series, and of which you can find the first information below, here is everything you need to know and see about Mythic Quest 4.

Mythic Quest 4, plot and cast

The fourth season of Mythic Quest finds the protagonists Rob McElhenney (Ian Grimm), Charlotte Nicdao (Poppi Li), David Hornsby (David Brittlesbee), Danny Pudi (Brad Bakshi), Ashly Burch (Rachel), Imani Hakim (Dana Bryant), Jessie Ennis (Jo) and Naomi Ekperigin (Carol) under the same fluorescent office lights where the Mythic Quest team faces new challenges in an ever-evolving gaming landscape, as stars rise, egos clash, relationships blossom, and everyone tries to find more work-life balance.

Mythic Quest is produced by McElhenney and Day through RCG, by Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and by Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television.

When Mythic Quest 4 comes out

The series from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz will debut on Wednesday, January 29 with the first two episodes followed by a new episode weekly through March 26.

The trailer for Mythic Quest 4









Spot





What Side Quest is about

Coinciding with the season finale of Mythic Quest 4 will arrive the long-awaited anthology series, entitled Side Quest (initially known as Mere Mortals). An expansion of the Mythic Quest universe, Side Quest explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who have been impacted by the game in an anthology format.

The cast of Side Quest

The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and more.

Side Quest is developed and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serve as executive producers. Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

When Side Quest comes out

Side Quest releases on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26 with all four episodes.