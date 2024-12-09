Nagyrév’s midwife: women who kill men in Sabrina Zuccato’s new novel

A news story that actually happened between the two World Wars, which shocked Europe due to the brutality of the crimes and an unprecedented reversal of roles: women kill men and take revenge. It is the outline around which it develops Nagyrév’s midwifea novel by the Venetian journalist Sabrina Zuccato, in bookstores for Marsilio from next January 14th.

The plot

Zsigmond Danielovitz is tasked with investigating the body of an elderly peasant woman. Behind the eyes of the inhabitants of Nagyrév, a small remote village in Hungary, it doesn’t take them long to see something sinister. Danielovitz soon realizes that the woman’s death is the link in a long chain of disappearances and accidents that have involved the small reality for some time.

Superstition, violence, poverty and abuse are the protagonists of the lives that intersect in a rural fresco, where women pay the price for appetites and frustrations. The patriarchal rules of the Hungarian community and the pettiness of the human soul create unsustainable situations and unjustifiable suffering for wives and daughters.

A key figure in the narrative is the midwife Zsuzsanna, often labeled a ‘witch’ by her fellow citizens, an example of an emancipated woman to whom many ‘sisters’ ask for help in solving the problems they have at home.

The author

Sabrina Zuccato is a freelance journalist. He deals with culture, film criticism and current affairs. In his baggage, many years of experience on film sets. He also works as a videomaker and reporter.

The cover