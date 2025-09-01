Nail polish prohibited from 1 September 2025: what you need to know about the TPO

All forbidden enamel semi -permanent containing TPO from today 1 September 2025. It is a substance classified by European Commission as presumed carcinogenic, mutagen And toxic for reproduction. Therefore they cannot be put on the market products containing this substance and those already present in beauty centers, therefore already placed on the market, can no longer be used: in essence they must be thrown away (or withdrawn) And replaced With products that do not contain the TPO.

The ideal therefore would also be quit to use those we have at home for a matter of safety. This is an action preventivesince there are no sufficient scientific evidence that demonstrates it with certainty. The European Commission made this decision because there is suspected Whether the TPO is carcinogenic, mutagen or toxic for reproduction, it is not sure that it is 100%. In fact it is a Cmr type 1bTherefore alleged dangerous for human health, but not in a certain way.

What is this TPO? What is it for? TPO is for TRIMETILBENZOIL OXIDE DIFFENEILFOSPHONINA And it is a substance that allows you to do harden the nail polish gel. In fact, when we put the nails under the UV lamp, the TPO absorbs ultraviolet rays, breaks into two reactive molecules (called radical) which allow the so -called polymerizationtherefore the formation of long chains starting from the individual bricks. All this therefore translates into hardening of the product.

Fortunately, it is not the only substance capable of doing this, on the market there are other types and in fact many aesthetic centers reassure their customers by writing that that product is without TPO. If we have it at home instead we can check the list of ingredients: you have to look for the writing “DIPHEnyL (2,4,6-TRIMETHYLBENZOYL) Phosphine Oxide“.

In any case, from now on it is very likely that many brand The writing will begin to be clearly evident on the label of the product TPO Free or TPO withoutso as to eliminate any doubts.