NASA has reconstructed the Steepple Mountain with 3D images, the mountain on the moon of Jupiter

Steepple Mountain. Credit: NASA



A three -dimensional animation created by the scientists of the Nasa in April of 2024 introduces us to Steepple Mountain – literally “Campanile mountain” – An imposing formation of an estimated height between 5 and 7 km with almost vertical hips And spie on the surface of Ithe moon more internal than Jupiter and the body geologically more active of the whole solar system.

The reconstruction of the Steepple Mountainshown in the animation below, is spectacular and was made by NASA engineers starting fromShadow projected from the mountain on the surface of I, immortalized between December 2023 and February 2024 by Junocamthe very high resolution camera installed on board the Juno space probein orbit around Jupiter from 2016. During that period, the probe carried out two close -ups, reaching about 1 500 km surface of the Giovian satellite, obtaining detailed images of the northern latitudes of the moon for the first time Galileian – so called because discovered by Galileo Galilei In the 1610.

What is most striking is the morphology of Steepple Mountain which for some seems to have come out of a fantasy novel. The 3D entertainment shows an unparalleled structure on Earth, characterized by flanks very steepalmost vertical, and from spie summit reminiscent bell towers Gothic. According to scientists, the height of the mountain, esteemed precisely starting from the length of its shadow, would be between the 5 he is 7 km. By way of comparison, the Kilimangiaro“The highest mountain in Africa – reaches about the 6 000 mthen returning to this interval.

The process of formation of the Steeple Mountain still remains a mystery. However, scientists speculate that its origin can be linked tointense volcanic activity which characterizes me, considered the geologically most active body of the sun system. On me, in fact, it is estimated exist beyond 400 active volcanoes, An impressive number for a celestial body with a diameter of only 3 640 kmslightly higher than that of ours Moonwhich measures 3 475 km.

Image of Io taken from the Junam of the Juno space probe. Credits: NASA.



One of the main missions of the Juno probe is precisely to document the volcanic surface of I and studying the most peculiar geological formations, including LokiPatera – a Lava lake with a diameter of about 202 kmwhich represents one of the most extraordinary manifestations of the volcanic activity of the Gioviano satellite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lg2szj_og_q