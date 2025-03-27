Natural effervescent water comes out of the source already with bubbles. How is it possible?

In this video, we take you to make a trip. A special journeybeyond thirty years. It is the journey that makes thenatural effervescent water Ferrarelle to flow from the source already directly with the bubbles. The secret lies in the mineralization processes and natural effervescence which take place under certain conditions, in subsoil. But let’s go to degrees.

In the video, we went to the slopes of the Roccamonfina volcanonear Riardo, in the province of Caserta, to see the water effervescence process.

This is where the water journey begins. In fact, from here therainwater It infiltrates the rocks and absorbs, as you can see from the video in a 3D animation made ad hoc, elements like Silicies, potassium and sodium from volcanic rocks.

Subsequently, going even deeper, he meets instead carbonate rocks thanks to which it is enriched with Calcium, magnesium and other mineral salts.

And now you are wondering: where then of the trip then meets carbon dioxide? Well, you must know that the carbonate rocks they are located, they have like some deep fracturesthat you can see better in the video. Here, from these fractures it dates back to CO2 which mixes with the aquifer and makes it‘naturally effervescent water.

This path underground lasts about 15 km, paths in addition 30 years.

We also stayed at the sourcein the Ferrarelle Sorgent Park, where the water finally, after 30 years in contact with the rocks in the subsoil, is taken. Here are there 10 wells And then there is all the‘water bottling system.

Here, among other things, there is a small gem: a geyser From which natural effervescent water comes out, which is very scenographic. But for that, you will have to see the video. Good vision!