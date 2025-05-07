NCIS: Tony & Amp; Ziva on paramount+: plot, cast and when it comes out

A new chapter of a multiple -year franchise. Paramount+ announces NCIS: Tony & Ziva, New series in ten episodes that marks the return of the characters of Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherl. Here are the first images and everything we know.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_-kikjfjic

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, The plot

NCIS: Tony & Zivareads the synopsis, resumes the story after the alleged death of Ziva, when Tony left the NCIS team to grow their daughter. Years later it was discovered that Ziva was actually still alive: he had completed a last mission with the NCIS before reuniting with Tony and their little Talia in Paris. Since then – and it is from here that it starts again NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Tony and Ziva are growing together such. However, when Tony’s private security services agency is attacked, the family is forced to escape for Europe, trying to find out who is chasing them and, perhaps, learning again to trust each other in order to finally be able to live their unusual “happy ending”.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, The cast

The cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva Includes Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ossenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Terence Maynard and James D’Arcy.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Production

John McNamara is the series showrunner. The series is produced by John McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas as executive producers. It is a CBS Studios production and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, when it comes out on Paramount+

The new series debuts on Paramount+ in autumn 2025. At the moment there is still no precise date.