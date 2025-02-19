Near Santorini there is an underwater volcano: history and characteristics of the Kolumbo

SantoriniIn the Aegean Seais part of the Christian-Santorini-Kolumbo volcanic fieldone of the most dangerous volcanic areas globally. This volcanic field also includes the extinct volcano Christianathe volcano Kolumbo And 24 other submarine volcanoes. The Kolumbo, the largest of these submarine volcanoes, is located at approx 8 km north-east of Santorini and has a diameter of about 3 km with a crater of about 1.5 km. Was discovered in 1650when he produced explosive eruptions associated with pyroclastic flows and one tsunami who reached the coasts of Santorini causing about 70 victims. This volcano, which has a magmatic chamber that contains a large amount of magma, is considered potentially very dangerous. For this reason it is the subject of constant monitoring by means of a submarine observatory.

Where it is located and how the Kolumbo volcano is made

The Kolumbo volcano, located in the Aegean Sea about 8 km north-east of Santorini, is an underwater volcano which is part of theEllenic volcanic archwhich extends for over 450 km. This chain of volcanoes was formed due to the sinking of the African plate under the Aegean microplacca: This phenomenon entails the merger of the plate sunk in the cloak and the ascent to the magma surface, which originates volcanoes. At the same time, the process originated the faults that generate the earthquakes that in recent weeks affect Santorini.

Kolumbo is part of the Christian-Santorini-Kolumbo volcanic fieldwhich includes the extinct volcano Christianathe caldera of Santorini with its internal volcano Nea Kameni and others 24 submarine volcanoes of the Kolumbo volcanic chain.

The diameter of the Kolumbo is approximately 3 kmwhile that of his crater of about 1.5 km. The highest edges of the latter are approximately 10 m below sea level. The crater has steep slopes especially in correspondence with the northern, east and south-east sides. Its northern portion hosts hydrothermal fireplacesi.e. elongated structures formed for storage of metals around the fractures, from which very hot water comes out.

The geographical location and the morphology of the Kolumbo volcano. Credit: Karstens et al.



The explosive eruptions of 1650

The Christian-Santorini-Kolumbo volcanic field is one of the most dangerous volcanic areas globally, with over 100 explosive eruptions in the last 650,000 years. As for the Kolumbo, the first recorded eruptions date back to 1650 And they led to the discovery of the volcano, until then unknown. The eruptionpreceded by prolonged seismic activity, they were explosive and they lasted for months, with a decidedly less intensity compared to that of catastrophic Minoan eruption which in 1613 AC involved Santorini. Also on this occasion, however, there were serious consequences. The expulsion of Magma brought the Kolumbo to the waters and was accompanied by flows of gas and pyroclastic materials who reached the eastern coast of Santorini. The explosions then made the sides of the Kolumbo collapse at sea: the result was one tsunami who spread to Santorini flooding the eastern part. The victims of these events were seventy.

The dynamics of the eruption and tsunami of 1650. Credit: Karstens et al.



Vulcano Kolumbo: the risks for the island of Santorini

According to the researchers, the Kolumbo remains a volcano potentially dangerouswhich in the future will again be able to give rise to toxic gases emissions, relapse of ashes and pyroclastic materials in the form of flows, and tsunami. Thanks to a technique that uses sound waves to obtain an image of the subsoil, a large magmatic chamber in which, according to the calculations, since 1650 the accumulation of magma has grown with a average rate of 4 million cubic meters per year. If the accumulation continues at this rhythm, within 150 years The quantity of magma that was present at the time of the eruption of 1650 could be achieved. A serious danger is represented by theinstability of the sides of the crater of the volcano, very steep and consisting of not very consistent materials: both volcanic and seismic activity could trigger landslides on the underwater slopeswhich in turn could generate one tsunami. For these reasons, the volcano is constantly monitored by a submarine observatory which detects its physical-chemical parameters.