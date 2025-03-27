Nemesi, on Netflix a new thriller series with Piefrancesco Favino and Elodie

A new Italian series with an exceptional cast arrives on Netflix. Let’s talk about Nemese, a high voltage thriller ready to conquer the public of the streaming platform. Among the protagonists, in fact, there are Pierfrancesco Favino, Barbara Ronchi and Elodie in a six -episode thriller that explores the theme of fate and the unpredictable consequences of who dares to challenge him.

Nemesi is a Netflix series, produced by Indigo Film, with the support of Creative Europe European Union program.

The series is created and written by Alessandro Fabbri, Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo and is directed by Piero Messina.

Nemesis: the plot

Tommaso Gherardi (Pierfrancesco Favino), heir of a rich family of Milanese entrepreneurs, is accused of killing his wife Gloria (Elodie). All the tests nail him, at least until his defense is Diana Potenza (Barbara Ronchi), a lawyer who has made his way in life with effort and determination. She will discover the truth, complex and unexpected, that is hidden behind the murder.

Nemesi: When it comes out on Netflix

Nemesi will be available soon on Netflix.