Netanyahu in Macron: “There will be no Palestine state, it would be a reward for terrorism”

A state of Palestine “will not be there”, because allowing his creation “would be a reward for terrorism”. This is what Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu told Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation. The two felt after the French president announced, last week, which Paris will shortly recognize Palestine.

The NO of Netanyahu

In one message on X, Macron said he prayed his interlocutor to reopen “the prospect of a two -state political solution”. But “during the conversation, the prime minister firmly opposed the creation of a Palestinian state, stating that it would be a huge reward for terrorism,” said the office of Netanyahu in a press release. “The prime minister told the French president that a Palestinian state established a few minutes by the Israeli cities would become a stronghold for Iranian terrorism,” reads the note.

According to the Israeli press release, “no Palestinian entity” condemned the unprecedented attack of Hamas against Israel of 7 October 2023, which triggered the war still underway in the Gaza Strip, where more than 51 thousand Palestinians were killed, largely civilians, women and children.

The French position and the diplomatic initiative

“A ceased fire, the liberation of all hostages, humanitarian aid, and then finally the reopening of the perspective of a two -state political solution”, wrote Macron on X, listing the priorities of France in a message published in French, Jewish and Arabic. “It is in this context that I foresee the June Conference” that France will co-lead to the UN with Saudi Arabia, “taking into account the security interests of Israel and all the inhabitants of the region,” he added.

In the intentions of Macron, the conference should “trigger a series of awards” of the Palestinian state, in particular by France, and in parallel the recognition of Israel by several Arab countries, in order to start a peace process in the region. Also on Monday 14 April, the French president had a telephone interview also with the president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Je Viens de M’entertenir Avec Le Premier Ministre Benjamin @Netanyahu. Je lia to the redit le soutien de la France à la sécurité d’Israël et de son peule. The libération de tous les otages a toujours été unee priorité absolue, tout comme la démilitisation du haamas. J’ai exprimé … – Emmanuel Macron (@EMMANUELMACRON) April 15, 2025

Almost 150 countries recognize the Palestinian state. In May 2024, Ireland, Norway and Spain took this step, followed by Slovenia in June. However, the solution of the two states is still rejected by Netanyahu and now also by the United States led by Donald Trump.