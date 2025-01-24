Netflix tells the rise and decline of Miss Italy in a new documentary

“In those years we made the same ratings of the Sanremo Festival”, it is with these words spoken by Patrizia Mirigliani that Netflix presents the new series dedicated to the history of Miss Italy.

The streaming platform, in fact, has decided to tell the story of the most famous beauty contest in Italy in a documentary that shows its ascent and decline. It is titled “Miss Italy must not die” and it is a documentary story that shows, through repertoire movies and testimonies of those who have been part of this television machine, first of all Patrizia Mirigliani godmother of the competition, the success and fall of a format Today considered controversial but that has made the history of the TV.

Miss Italy must not die: what to expect

From millions of spectators to the decline, the story of one of the most famous national-popular events in Italy and that of Patrizia Mirigliani who inherited from his father from his father arrives on Netflix. Wait for an intense, intimate, exciting story and with a vein of controversy for the decline of this format that seems to no longer be able to find a place on TV after being for years one of the programs most followed by the Italians.

Miss Italy must not die: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary Miss Italy must not die arrives on Netflix on February 26, 2025.

Miss Italy must not die: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw2kvctn-2W