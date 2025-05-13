Netflix will make a miniseries about Madonna

Netflix will tell the story of Madonna in a miniseries. The streaming platform, in fact, has made an agreement with the American pop star to tell his life and his career in a fictional form with a limited series focused on a particular period of Like’s interpreter career in Virgin. Who will play the role of the superstar? There is already a papabile name and it is the American actress known for his leading role in the Netflix Ozark series and Inventing Anna: Julia Garner. But we enter more detail to find out what we know so far on this project dedicated to the queen of pop.

Madonna, the miniseries: what we know so far

According to the rumors published by the American website Deadline, the Our Madonna series would already be in development on Netflix with the 21 Laps production house. It would be a biographical series fiction and not a documentary where it is rumored that the role of Madonna would be Julia Garner, the winning actress of three Emmy.

Being still in the creation phase, Madonna’s career is not yet certain told in the Netflix series but the leading role of Julia Garner seems to be almost safe. But we just have to wait for a confirmation from the two – and Netflix – even if Garner’s Instagram post at the Vanity Fair Party of the Oscar seems to leave no doubts about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Garner (@juliagarnerooffinial)

Madonna, the Netflix miniseries: when it comes out

Being in the early stages of development and not yet confirmed by the streaming platform we cannot expect to see this series before 2026/027.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far