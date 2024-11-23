Neuroeducation, how we could teach and learn in the future: what it is and what it is for

There neuroeducationor neurodidacticsis the new frontier of training that takes into account the discoveries that come from neurosciencefrom the cognitive psychology and from developmental biologyto apply them to learning. In practice it aims to be a point of convergence between teaching and neuroscience. This understanding is quietly transforming the way we think about education. Thanks to the revelation of the brain processes of learning, we can design different, more effective and, above all, personalized. In the future there is aadaptive educationable to respond to specific needs of each student, with the support of increasingly advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Protecting user privacy and ensuring a fair distribution of these new resources, which are not always within everyone’s reach, are the most important challenges that neuroeducation will have to face in the future.

What is neuroeducation?

There is no single discipline that takes this name. In fact, neuroeducation means a field made up of many different disciplines which aims to develop new educational and instructional strategies based on knowledge about how our brain works. By studying how the brain processes information, forms memories and manages attention, researchers can propose strategies to maximize learning. The translation of neuroscientific theories of learning into concrete practices takes the most varied forms, increasingly based on “learning by doing” (learning by doing) and on management of attention resources to increase the value of bodily experience, and be able to best integrate it with theoretical knowledge. Through neuroeducation techniques, both the way of teaching and learning will change.

Teaching through data personalization

One of the major changes will be the use of technology to personalize the educational experience. Systems based on artificial intelligence will be able to analyze the progress of each student, identify difficulties and propose adequate content. For example, an educational app might recognize that a student learns better with interactive videos rather than written texts, adapting automatically to your preferencesand proposing interactive tests of the knowledge learned.

Neuroscience-based teaching methods

Neuroscientific research has demonstrated the importance of techniques such as retrieval practice (retrieval practice), which encourages students to recall information from memory rather than simply rereading. In the future, these strategies will be integrated into school curricula, along with techniques to enhance attention and promote neuroplasticityi.e. the brain’s ability to reorganize itself and create connections.

Virtual and augmented reality could make learning more immersive

Virtual reality and augmented reality will allow immerse yourself in simulated environments to learn in a way experientialoffering sensory and interactive engagements that will make lessons more stimulants and easier to remember. Imagine you are studying geography exploring the rainforests or to learn astronomical physics by directly manipulating the planetszooming or rotating the celestial bodies to find all the details. These learning methods not only stimulate interest, but improve memorization, exploiting the connection between concepts and emotional and sensorial involvement that direct experience provides. In this sense, the concept of “continuous learning” could transform into “immersive learning” and merge with our working and social life more than is already the case today.

Biometrics and adaptive learning

Another crucial implementation will be theuse of biometric sensors to monitor students’ attention and emotional state. Devices capable of detecting the heartbeat or thebrain activity they could warn us that a student is distracted or under stress, much like our cars warn us that our driving has become “tired”, and that we could use a break and a coffee.

In response, the system might adapt the pace of the lesson or propose a regenerative break. This approach makes thelearning more fluid and calibrated on individual needs, keeping interest and motivation high. Then think about what artificial intelligence could do with i learning disorders: reshape a text with clear and easily readable graphics for those suffering from dyslexia; shorten sentences for those who struggle to concentrate; remodulate the colors of schemes and graphs for the color blind. All this can be done on the spot.

The challenges of neuroeducation

The adoption of such advanced technologies inevitably raises privacy concerns and on the use of personal data. It is essential to establish clear regulations that ensure a ethical and respectful use of these innovations, avoiding risks of invasive control or discrimination.

Another challenge concerns the distribution of resources. Not all schools or families will be able to afford cutting-edge technologies like biometric sensors or adaptive learning platforms. This risk could accentuate the educational gapleaving behind those who do not have access to these innovations. To address the problem, you will need a public investment significant to make these technologies available to all.